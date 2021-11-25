Boys Prep Hockey – The HNIB News Pre-Season Top 15: Usual Suspects Lead the Way





Boys Prep Top 15 rank Team * PR PR Previous ranking W l t 1 Salisbury 2 Dexter Southfield 3 Old Farms of Avon 4 Kimball Union 5 Frederick Gunn School 6 Brunswick 7 Cushing 8 St Sebastian 9 San Marco 10 Knows 11 nobles 12 Loomis Chaffee 13 Phillips Exeter 14 Rivers 15 Westminster With everything we’ve been through over the past 20 months or so, there may not be a kick-off to a pre-school hockey season with as much excitement as the upcoming 2021-22 campaign. While some schools were able to participate in some competitions last winter, many schools were not. In several cases, teams have not played a pre-school game for more than 600 days. That said, there’s a big unknown this winter, with several teams having rosters where the majority of players haven’t played in a pre-school game. When researching coaches to name their top 5 teams for the season, one couple indicated there wasn’t enough to continue. For the many coaches who did respond, four teams stood out as potential teams to beat for this season. A team that did play some games last winter, 15 to be exact, was #1 Salisbury. The Crimson Knights bring back a solid bunch from that group, and reloaded as usual with extra talent. Attackers Ben Poitras and Dylan Hryckowian are Northeast commits. Right back on #2 is Dexter Southfield. If the Shields can get the right chemistry up front, there may be no stopping them. Attackers Will Hughes and Bobby Landry, and defender Matt Fusco are all committed to Harvard. #3 Old Farms of Avon has a great depth forward. If the Winged Beavers can do what they are capable of defensively, they will be there. Newcomers Nikita Nikora (Dartmouth), Brennan Ali (Notre Dame), and Matt Di Marsico (Penn State) are all D1 commits. Many coaches were high on #4 Kimball Union, who will compete for a Lakes Division crown during the regular season. The Wildcats start the season with five Division 1 commits: forwards Matthew Maltais (Nebraska-Omaha) and Tyler Wishart (Cornell). defenders Duncan Ramsay (Vermont) and Kareem Alazem (RPI) and goalkeeper Daniel Heroux (Vermont). After those four teams, it’s pretty wide open, with several teams capable of doing big things. Teams like #5 Frederick Gunn School, a youthful #6 Brunswick, and #7 Cushing, who has a new head coach in Paul Pearl, should be exciting to watch. Rounding out our pre-season Top 15 are the ISLs Saint Sebastian (Keller) and San Marco (Eberhart) at #8 and #9, and Knows at 10 o ‘clock.

