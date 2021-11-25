Texas Tech retains Sonny Cumbie as Offensive Coordinator and QB Coach under new HC Joey McGuire





New Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire announced his first on-field coaching on Wednesday, and it’s a familiar face to Red Raiders fans. Sonny Cumbie, who currently serves as Texas Tech’s interim head coach during the Red Raiders’ bowling game, will be retained as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. “Sonny Cumbie is one of the most offensive minds in the country, and we are very fortunate to have him here at Texas Tech,” McGuire said. “As I said in my opening press conference, I want to build a staff here that will invest deeply in our players. That is who Sonny Cumbie is at his core, and it has been evident in this team’s play over the past three weeks.” A technical alumnus, Cumbie walked through as a quarterback in 2000, earned a college scholarship and served as a starter in his final season in 2004, when he led the nation in passing with 4,738 yards. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Mike Leach in Lubbock, was retained by Tommy Tuberville and promoted to inside receivers coach, then was promoted to co-offensive coordinator under Kliff Kingsbury. He then served as Gary Patterson’s Co-Offensive Coordinator at TCU from 2014 to 2017, along with Doug Meacham, and then took on sole duties from 2017 to 2020. Cumbie was hired by Matt Wells before the 2021 season to try and restore the Red Raiders’ offensive production to previous heights. After Wells was fired on October 25, Cumbie helped Texas Tech qualify for bowls by sending the team to a 41-38 win over Iowa state on November 13. “It’s no secret how much I love this place and this program, and I look forward to working closely with Coach McGuire to make this program a success year after year,” Cumbie said.

