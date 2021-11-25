Sports
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test in Kanpur, Day 1: Gill, Pujara rebuild after Agarwal exit
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Finally a break for Jamieson after bowling six overs at a trot as Southee replaces him. Gill drives through extra coverage from the second delivery, but only gets a single. Pujara sent two balls later for cover for a single. Two from left. Time for the players to have a drink.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Example: India takes on New Zealand in the first of the two Tests, in Kanpur.
The Kiwis defeated India six months ago in the first cycle of the World Testing Championship final to win the title. Since then, they have met a few times in white ball cricket. It will be a different ball game this time though, as the Kiwis are playing on Indian soil.
They will face a tough task against the Indian spider attack which is one of the best in the world. The last time the Kiwis toured India, they were outclassed 3-0. R Ashwin and R Jadeja together took 41 of the bowlers’ 57 wickets.
Ashwin has been in good contact lately with his return to the white-ball side after four years. He will be the biggest threat to the Kiwis.
The Kiwi batsmen should show more application and adapt quickly to the circumstances as the lead time from white ball to red ball cricket was very short. There are also no practice matches.
Kane Williamson, who played some brilliant innings in the WTC final, will be key for the Kiwis in that middle order.
India will miss some of their first-choice players in Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Rishabh Pant, who are rested. Kohli is equipped for the first test and Ajinkya Rahane will lead in his absence. India was dealt a blow to the series as KL Rahul was banned from the series due to thigh strain.
Suryakumar Yadav has replaced him in the squad. This means that Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill will most likely open the battle. And Rahane confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will be making his Test debut so he will most likely hit number 4 in Kohli’s absence.
Rahane and Pujara will do everything they can to get back to their best after the battle of late.
Kane Williamson hopes he gets some luck regarding the toss, which could be crucial. Last series he lost all toss and scoreboard pressure plays a role especially in India.
The Kiwis would be looking for their first series win in India, while rampant India would aim to win 14 series in a row at home. We can expect an exciting match.
Here’s everything you need to know about the first India-New Zealand test in Kanpur:
When will the first test between India and New Zealand take place?
The first test between India and New Zealand will take place from 25-29 November 2021.
What is the venue for the India vs New Zealand match?
The match will take place at Green Park in Kanpur.
At what time does the match start?
The match kicks off at 9:30 a.m. IST. The coin toss will take place at 9am IST on Day 1.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India and New Zealand?
The match will be broadcast onStar Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available onDisney + Hotstar. You can also browsefirstpost.comfor live updates and over-by-over commentary.
