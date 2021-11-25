Wall Tallies Twice as Men’s Hockey Completes Series Sweep of St. Thomas





Next game: Michigan State University 3-12-2021 | 7 p.m. NS. PAUL, Min. Junior Kevin Wall (Penfield, NY) scored twice to lead Penn State to a 4-1 win against St. Thomas in non-conference action Wednesday night to complete the series sweep at the St. Thomas Ice Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED Penn State (9-6-0) opened the score when Wall grabbed the puck on the goal line after senior Ben Copeland (Edina, Minn.) and freshmen Ryan Kirwan (DeWitt, NY) won a fight on the half wall. Wall then walked a defender before sliding the puck through the five holes of Tommie-just-less Jacob Berger for the 1-0 lead at 3:02 of the first period.

With a pair of assists, Copeland extends his run of the game to six games, marking another milestone in his career. Copeland now has at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games and leads Penn State by seven power play points. The senior also earned his fourth multi-point effort this season and the 15th of his career.

Kirwan also extended his career-long points streak to five games with two assists, while Wall also extended his points streak to five games, marking another career-long milestone.

Kirwan now has two multipoint appearances this season, while his two assists are also a new record in his career.

Wall’s 10 goals in the season are another high in his career that surpasses the eight he had in 2020-21 and equals the Big Ten lead with Notre Dame’s Max Ellis and Michigan’s Matty Beniers, good for the fifth in the country, just two shy of the national lead.

Wall also scored his third multi-goal game this season and the third in his career, while also recording his fourth multi-point effort this season and the 11th of his career.

Wall’s 16 points this season are tied for fifth in the Big Ten and 18th nationally.

With his third goal of the series, Paquette now has scored a goal and a point in back-to-back games for the first time in his collegiate career.

Senior Adam Pilewicz (Sewickley, Pa.) collected the primary assist on Paquette’s goal, registering his first point in more than two and a half years in the process dating back to an assist during the 2019 Big Ten tournament against Wisconsin on March 9, 2019 .

Penn State held an impressive 33-13 lead in shots on target, including 13-3 and 11-4 in the first and third periods, respectively. Penn State also went 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Nittany Lions are also now 5-0-0 in games this season against teams they had not previously played prior to the 2021-22 season. NEXT ONE Penn State returns home to resume Big Ten play with a series against the Michigan State Spartans on December 3-4 at Pegula Ice Arena. For more information about the 2021-22 season presented by the Penn State Bookstore: The Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. 5 p.m.

