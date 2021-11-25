Washington vs Seahawks odds and prediction for NFL Week 12 game





The Washington Football Team will take three consecutive wins when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. This will be the second game of the season to be televised nationally in Washington, and it couldn’t come at a better time as FedEx Field would have to rock after the team knocked out the Buccaneers and Panthers in consecutive weeks. The winning streak has fans in Ashburn dreaming about the playoffs, which is suddenly a real possibility when you get a look at the ranking. As things stand, Washington is just 1.5 games away from the second Wild Card spot. With both teams going in opposite directions, let’s see if Washington has finally come over the bump and listed as a favorite for the primetime matchup. Washington vs Seahawks odds for week 12 According to our friends at WynnBETWashington opens as a half-point favorite over the Seahawks. By the finest margins, the underdog streak has been broken! Washington has -110 odds of both covering the spread and winning directly on the moneyline (bet $110 to win $100), so oddsmakers clearly see this as a choice. Monday night’s over/under is set at 46 points, with both sides checking in at -110 odds on WynnBET. Washington vs Seahawks Prediction for Week 12 This feels sacrilegious to say, but the Russell Wilson-led Seahawks are broken. It hasn’t been long since we feared this matchup for Washington, but the outlook for these teams has been reversed in the past month. Seattle has just started to embarrass itself at home with Arizona, which was again without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Before that, they shutout Green Bay 17-0 in Wilson’s return from injury. We don’t need to go into detail about the recent turnaround in Washington, but the offense has finally found a knack for putting points in the red zone and the defense is playing an inspired brand of football without Chase Young and Montez Sweat. We predict Washington will run the train in prime time. Taylor Heinicke can do no wrong below center and Wilson looked surprisingly erratic in his first two games back. Not to mention Seattle knocked out both starting CBs. Washington 24, Seattle 17. WynnBET Promotion: Bet $1, win $100 if an NFL or college football team scores. Claim the offer now.

