Sydney ready for massive tennis summer as calendar revealed





Sydney will host one of the biggest summers of tennis after Tennis Australia (TA) confirmed its schedule for next year’s Australian Open. In a revamped calendar that centers play in NSW, South Australia and Victoria for the first Grand Slam of the new year, Sydney will be at the epicenter for two weeks with the ATP Cup (1-9 January), leading up to the new Sydney Tennis Classic (9-15 January). That means two weeks of top tennis in the Harbor City, while Adelaide will mirror those dates with its own WTA and ATP tournaments. Melbourne Park will take place from January 3-9 for three events, two WTA and one ATP tournament. But Sydney will likely be the main focus, especially if the world’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic makes the decision to travel to represent Serbia in the ATP Cup, a 16-team ATP event. Djokovic has yet to confirm his vaccination status, but the lure of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam is a potent elixir.

The ATP Cup would be his logical starting point. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has his critics, but he pours his heart into playing for his country and inspired Serbia to win the inaugural ATP Cup in 2020. Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot against Alex de Minaur of Australia during their ATP Cup tennis match in Sydney in 2020. Credit:AP The ATP Cup will be played at two venues, the Ken Rosewall Arena and the Qudos Bank Arena, while the one-off Sydney Tennis Classic takes place the following week at the Ken Rosewall Arena. That includes a WTA 500 tournament and an ATP 250 event. Those tournaments will be part of 17 to be played ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, following extensive work by TA to accommodate for state border restrictions and ensure incoming athletes can move freely between events. A major casualty of the summer was the Brisbane International, which had become a major WTA and ATP stopover ahead of the Australian Open. For the second year in a row, the Pat Rafter Arena will be vacant in January, with Memorial Drive in Adelaide cashing in on the lucrative time slot.

