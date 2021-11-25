West Indies start with victory, thanks to Dottins 73





ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier Event location: Old Hararians Sports Club Toss: West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl Scores: Ireland 159 all the way out; West Indies 163-4 Result: West Indies won by 6 wickets Player of the match: Deandra Dottin Scoreboard: https://www.windiescricket.com/matches/209829/#scorecard Deandra Dottin showed her class with a match-winning batting performance in which West Indian women beat the Irish women to get off to a solid start on their way to the ICC Womens World Cup. The powerful lead-off hitter hit 73 off 87 with two sixes and eight fours, while the West Indies easily chased the 160 goal set by the Irish on Tuesday. It was a characteristically impressive performance from Dottin, who said she had her sights set on always ensuring a smooth start at the top of the order. She added 61 from 13.3 overs with Rashada Williams (8), who unfortunately retired. Dottin rushed to her half-century with 48 balls and added 33 with Chadean Nation (17). Dottin was sacked at 113-3 in the 25th over and from there captain Stafanie Taylor took over the scoring. The skipper, who recently became the first West Indian woman to reach the 5,000 ODI run milestone, made 41 out of 54 three-boundary balls to seal the winning start. I enjoy my role at the top of the order. Today we bowled really well and limited Ireland so it was a matter of going out and finishing the overall team performance with some solid hitting at the start. We talked about a good start and we are quite happy with this win, said Dottin. We are looking at qualifying and making it to New Zealand for the World Cup, so we have to be very positive in everything we do. There was some rain nearby so I wanted to make sure I had a positive start before the rain came, and that’s what happened. Dottin added: For the other upcoming games we want to keep the same momentum and try to win those games as well. We are playing very well as a team and we have a lot of confidence. Earlier in the day, veteran West Indies bowlers limited Ireland’s batters after getting a great start to 79 in 20 overs by Leah Paul (25) and Gaby Lewis (36). The openers were fired by Anisa Mohammed who was the best bowler 3-40 in her 251st international appearance for the West Indies. The off-spinner now has 296 wickets in all formats, the most by a West Indian woman in history. The West Indies will play their second qualifier at the same venue on Saturday. First ball is at 9:30 AM (3:30 AM Eastern Caribbean/2:30 AM Jamaica).

