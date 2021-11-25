THN Power Rankings: Flames, Rangers, Avalanche Rise to the Occasion

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

There have been few significant changes to this week’s rankings as Thanksgiving has shifted the heavy slates to Wednesday and Friday, meaning we don’t have Tuesday’s games to look closely.

However, there are interesting moves both in the middle and at the bottom of the pack. The meaty middle has a slew of teams that continue to underperform (e.g. Avalanche), outperform (e.g. Ducks) or struggle with consistency (too many to list), but also good enough to potentially see deep play-outs in the spring. to make offs.

Bottom line is now a three-team race between the Coyotes, Canadiens, and Senators, with the Kraken and Canucks — so far that vaunted Pacific Northwest rivalry — possibly joining the fray. We know the Coyotes want to make the highest pick possible, but the Habs and Sens still seem to be in a denial phase; they have not capitulated publicly, and even Pierre Dorion had (un)famously said, “the reconstruction is complete.”

Once December and January are around, we’ll get an even better idea of ​​which teams will make desperate moves to win games and which ones have already thrown in the towel.

Happy Thanksgiving to our American readers. Unfortunately, the Power Rankings remain unfriendly to your favorite team.

(All nice stats are 5v5 and courtesy of naturalstattrick.com)

1. Carolina Hurricanes (14-2-1, +23 goal difference. CF%: 2nd, xGF%: 12th. Last week: 1)

2. Florida Panthers (13-2-3, +24. CF%: 1st, xGF%: 5th. Last week: 3)

The Panthers move back to second place after going 3-0 in three home games after four consecutive defeats on the road. That’s a very strong setback without Aleksander Barkov, and this kind of resilience will be important later in the season when the injury season hits in December and January and when the play-off races get tighter.

3. Edmonton Oilers (13-5-0, +15. CF%: 16th, xGF%: 19th. Last week: 2)

The Oilers, meanwhile, have lost some momentum with a 3-3-0 record in their past six and wasting quality starts with Stuart Skinner as suddenly unable to score goals. It will be temporary, but the goaltending situation could prevent the Oilers from moving even higher unless Skinner makes a rookie-of-the-month run.

4. Toronto Maple Leafs (13-6-1, +6. CF%: 4th, xGF%: 1st. Last week: 5)

5. Calgary Flames (12-3-5, +30. CF%: 3rd, xGF%: 6th. Last week: 10)

The ultimate irony of these two Canadian teams (three, if you count Winnipeg) is that they have been successful thanks to excellent goalkeeping, but the Canadian Olympic team has huge question marks in the net. The four goalkeepers have had 11(!) shutouts together this season, and even if their goaltending slows down a bit, the Leafs are too talented and the Flames too well-coached to risk an abrupt fall.

6. Tampa Bay Lightning (11-4-3, +7. CF%: 11th, xGF%: 8th. Last week: 6)

7. Washington Capitals (11-3-5, +20. CF%: 14th, xGF%: 11th. Last week: 4)

8. New York Rangers (11-4-3, even. CF%: 30th, xGF%: 30th. Last week: 11)

9. Colorado Avalanche (9-5-1, +12. CF%: 12th, xGF%: 7th. Last week: 16)

The Avs are back in the top 10 with five straight wins after going 4-5-1 in their first 10, though the winning streak is a little less impressive when you consider that three of the four teams they faced are likely lottery tied to be. It’s still very encouraging to see the Avs dominating the bad teams, and Nazem Kadri playing better than ever and Darcy Kuemper finally finding some consistency.

10. Anaheim Ducks (10-6-3, +12. CF%: 25th, xGF%: 22nd. Last week: 9)

Is this the slip-up we were looking for? The Ducks have lost twice in a row, both by a margin of one goal, after breaking their eight-game winning streak. Colorado, Toronto, Vegas and Calgary are coming up, and those are going to be very tough tests. The Ducks’ possession numbers aren’t particularly strong and their top scorers seem to be scoring at an unsustainable pace.

11. Minnesota Wild (11-6-1, +5. CF%: 6th, xGF%: 2nd. Last week: 8)

It was going to be a tough week with four games and a string of consecutive weekends against Florida and Tampa, but it still doesn’t excuse their ups and downs. The Wild is like the Freaky Friday version of the Ducks; the analyzes are good, but they never seem to pass the eye test and some of their top players have not lived up to expectations. The Wild is a shaky team that has had two separate four-game winning streaks, stretching where the losses pile up in bunches.

12. Boston Bruins (9-6-0, +3. CF%: 5th, xGF%: 3rd. Last week: 12)

13. Winnipeg Jets (9-5-4, +7. CF%: 7th, xGF%: 10th. Last week: 7)

It’s a big fall for the Jets, who have lost three times in a row and are suddenly struggling to score. It’s another mid-range team that goes through trajectories where they look very good and trajectories where they look very bad, but can give any Cup contender a good run for their money on any given night.

14. Nashville Predators (10-7-1, even. CF%: 23rd, xGF%: 20th. Last week: 17)

15. St. Louis Blues (10-6-2, +12. CF%: 18th, xGF%: 23rd. Last week: 18)

16. Vegas Golden Knights (11-8-0, even. CF%: 21st, xGF%: 25th. Last week: 15)

17. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-6-0, +6. CF%: 19th, xGF%: 15th. Last week: 19)

18. Los Angeles Kings (8-7-3, +1. CF%: 10th, xGF%: 21st. Last week: 14)

The Kings are the ultimate streaky bunch, losing six in a row at the start of the season before winning seven in a row, and have now lost four in a row. That is undoubtedly related to the resignation of Anze Kopitar, who scored 13 points in nine games in October and has only four points in nine games in November so far.

19. Pittsburgh Penguins (8-6-4, +2. CF%: 8th, xGF%: 4th. Last week: 26)

The Pens went down 3-0 on their road trip and carried some momentum into their next series of games including the Canucks, Isles and Habs, giving them a chance to make up for some lost ground. Interesting to note is that Sidney Crosby plays an average of 18:06 per game. Whether this will be a season-long trend or if Mike Sullivan is still relaxing it remains to be seen.

20. Dallas Stars (8-7-2, -5. CF%: 20th, xGF%: 13th. Last week: 24)

21. Philadelphia Flyers (8-6-3, -5. CF%: 22nd, xGF%: 28th. Last week: 13)

22. New Jersey Devils (8-5-3, -1. CF%: 17th, xGF%: 17th. Last week: 21)

23. San Jose Sharks (9-8-1, -16. CF%: 29th, xGF%: 27th. Last week: 22)

24. Chicago Blackhawks (6-11-2, -21. CF%: 32nd, xGF%: 32nd. Last week: 27)

25. Buffalo Sabers (7-9-2, -8. CF%: 24th, xGF%: 24th. Last week: 23)

26. Detroit Red Wings (8-9-3, -13. CF%: 26th, xGF%: 14th. Last week: 20th)

27. Seattle Kraken (5-12-1, -16. CF%: 9th, xGF%: 9th. Last week: 29)

28. New York Islanders (5-8-2, -16. CF%: 28th, xGF%: 16th. Last week: 25)

The odds are really against you if you’re playing a defensive system and your goaltending is atrocious. A big home opener after a 13-game road trip resulted in a loss, and the following night another defeat has now snowed into a six-game loss streak. They are actually missing their entire second line and their top pair of Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock who is also one of the best in the league.

29. Vancouver Canucks (6-11-2, -16. CF%: 15th, xGF%: 26th. Last week: 30th)

30. Arizona Coyotes (4-13-2, -35. CF%: 27th, xGF%: 31st. Last week: 31)

Three wins last week? Three?!? Two of them took overtime but I’m not being picky as the Coyotes have done a pretty good job of limiting goals with two goalkeepers that no one has really heard of. Winning, in fact, is anathema to the Coyotes, so we should celebrate when we can – after all, it doesn’t happen often.

31. Montreal Canadiens (5-13-2, -26. CF%: 13th, xGF%: 18th. Last week: 32)

A 6-3 win against the Preds brought some reprieve, but the Habs remain in ruins. Cole Caufield has done almost nothing in the two games since he was called up, and the Habs have needed a second four-goal spell, which accounted for about a quarter of the 15 goals they scored. all season in the second period – to avert a too-small, too-late comeback from the Preds. Jake Allen is back, but I don’t know if that’s a positive or not.

32. Ottawa Senators (4-11-1, -18. CF%: 31st, xGF%: 29th. Last week: 28)

The Senators hit rock bottom and found themselves in last place for THN’s Power Rankings for the first time. The race for Shane Wright is much more interesting when there’s more than one team — ahem, Arizona — chasing the No. 1 pick, although unlike the Coyotes’ tank job (and perhaps soon the Habs), the the Sens is not really by design. A COVID-19 outbreak that forced the Sens to sit out for an entire week isn’t theirs, but they only have one win in November, and in their most recent game against the Avs they blew their lead twice.