NFL Week 12 Injuries: Alvin Kamara Out for Saints on Thanksgiving; Jared Goff doubtful for Lions

Week 12 of the NFL promises to be an exciting nine game with two teams holding records of .500 or higher, the most such games in week 12 or later in league history. The entree for Sunday’s main course is this year’s Thanksgiving games as the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys continue their long tradition of hosting a game over the holidays.

As the league has three games on Thursday and a nearly full run of games on the weekend, injury reports are starting to pile up as most teams had their farewell week with a few other teams still having their week off.

Here's the first injury report from what's going to be an exciting Week 12 in the NFL.

Thanksgiving games

Fields has been officially ruled out, so Andy Dalton will start as quarterback for the Bears. Head coach Matt Nagy said Fields will start again when he is healthy. Robinson hasn’t practiced all week, and the short week gives him the “questionable” designation. Darnell Mooney was limited all week but received no injury notice.

For the Lions, Goff called himself a “game-time decision” earlier this week, so his status won’t be determined until the inactive report is released. Dan Campbell said Goff is on track to return, but Tim Boyle will get the start if Goff can’t go. Goff has been limited in practice all week. Flowers will miss his second game in a row.

Kwiatkoski will miss his third game in a row for the Raiders, who have a minor injury report heading into Thanksgiving. Jalen Richard (ribs) was a full-fledged competitor, so he’ll be good to go for Thursday’s showdown. Security guard John Simpson had limited attendance at training on Wednesday.

Lamb is the only player on the injury report for the Cowboys as he still has a concussion. Lamb practiced Wednesday, while Dallas hopes to be free in the short week.

While Buffalo is completely healthy, it’s a different story in New Orleans. The Saints have officially ruled out Alvin Kamara’s relapse after the star who relapsed was out of training all week due to a knee injury. The club will also tackle without an All-Pro right Ryan Ramczyk and defensive end Marcus Davenport as well. Meanwhile, Mark Ingram returned to training on a limited basis on Wednesday, giving him the chance to try and help the Saints’ backfield in the wake of losing to Kamara again.

play sunday

The Steelers are getting healthier as they prepare for Week 12. Pass rusher TJ Watt (hip/knee), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID listing) and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) were all back in training on Wednesday after being knocked out last time. had missed week. Watt and Loudermilk both practiced on a limited basis. Meanwhile, corner Joe Haden (foot) along with offensive linemen Trai Turner (knee) and JC Hassenauer (chest) were not practicing.

Cincinnati was without wide receiver Auden Tate because he still suffers from a thigh injury. Meanwhile, guard Hakeem Adeniji (ankle), corner Darius Phillips (hip), and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (knee) were all limited.

Michael Carter (ankle) was the only Jets player missing from practice to start the week. Meanwhile, five players were restricted, including receiver Corey Davis (groin), defensive lineman Shaq Lawson (wrist), and linebacker CJ Mosley (shoulder).

Defending defender Lonnie Johnson Jr. and recipient Davion Davis were the two Texans who were unable to train on Wednesday due to injuries due to an illness. Meanwhile, defending lineman Jonathan Greenard (foot), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), and defending defender AJ Moore Jr. (back) all limited.

In all, the Buccaneers had 11 players on their first injury report of the week after beating the Giants on Monday night. That said, the team did have a walk-through, so this is an estimate of what their status would have been if they had a full-fledged session. Wide receiver Mike Evans (back), linebacker Devin White (quad), left guard Ali Marpet (abdomen) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) were the four Bucs who didn’t train. On the upside, defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) — who missed the win over New York last week — was back in training on a limited basis.

Indy saw linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), receiver TY Hilton (toe) and corner TJ Carrie (knee) all practice in limited capacity to start the week. Meanwhile, guard Quenton Nelson was the only player missing from action as he was held up with an ankle injury.

After last week’s loss to New England, Cordarelle Patterson was limited in Atlanta’s first practice of the week. That is certainly a positive sign for his chances of returning against the Jags on Sunday. Meanwhile, Safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who also missed Week 11, was a full-fledged participant in the practice. Defending lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) were all missing from Wednesday’s session.

Jacksonville had eight players on the initial injury report and three players missing from the session: receiver Tavon Austin (shoulder), corner Shaquill Griffin (concussion), and linebacker Myles Jack (knee). James Robinson’s relapse (heel, knee) was among the limited.

Carolina has a small injury report to start the week as they only listed three players on the opening report. Left tackle Dennis Daley (buttocks) was a full-fledged participant, while guard John Miller (ankle) was restricted and defensive defender Myles Hartsfield (wrist) was the only non-competitor.

Corners Byron Jones and Xavien Howard both got a veteran rest day on Wednesday, while defending defender Elijah Campbell (toe, knee) and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) were the two dolphins who didn’t train. Linebacker Elandon Roberts (hip), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (quad) and safety Jevon Holland (knee, ankle) were among the limited.

Tennessee had an injury report the size of a Thanksgiving shopping list on Wednesday. In total there were 16 players on the list, of which 10 did not participate in the opening session of the week. Key among them was wide receiver AJ Brown, who is battling a chest injury. Running back Jeremy McNichols (concussion) and Rashaan Evans (ankle) were two others who made up the big list. Meanwhile, Running back D’Onta Foreman (triceps) was limited.

New England also had a fairly large injury report, but not a single player was missing from practice. Defending lineman Christian Barmore (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown, Tight end Hunter Henry (neck) and running back Damien Harris (neck) were among the 11 patriots listed as restricted participants.

The Eagles ran a walkthrough on Wednesday, so their injury report is an estimate. Had they gone full speed, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (half time), run back from Jordan Howard (knee), and corner kick Darius Slay (concussion) all would have been sustained.

New York missed a handful of players to kick off the week of training with receivers Kadarius Toney (quad) and Sterling Shepard (quad) along with tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) headlining the group of six Giants not practicing on Wednesday . Saquon Barkley’s walking back (ankle) was limited.

LA missed four players to start the week: safety Alohi Gilman (quad), defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle, hip), corner Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) and defensive defender Mark Webb Jr. (knee). Guard Matt Feiler (ankle) was the only restricted player.

The Broncos were without safety on Wednesday Kareem Jackson and head coach Vic Fangio did reveal that his neck/shoulder injury could affect his playing status this week. Meanwhile, Bobby Massie (ankle), running back Mike Boone (hip) and linebacker Baron Browning (back) are all tackling back to practice on a limited basis. Fangio also noted that linebacker Bradley Chubb looked good as he remains on IR and may be scheduled to return this week.

Los Angeles was without three players to start the week. Linebacker Leonard Floyd (concussion) and corner Donte Deayon (thigh) were out with injury, while veteran tackle Andrew Whitworth was given a rest day.

Green Bay ran a walkthrough, so this injury report is an estimate. Had they gone through a full session, Aaron Rodgers (toe), David Bakhtiari (knee), Kevin King (hip, knee), and Malik Taylor (abdomen) would all have endured. Davante Adams (ankle) and Aaron Jones (knee) would have been limited.

Everson Griffen was the only Vikings player not to train on Wednesday. His absence is not injury related and after an incident comes to his home where he is now in the care of mental health professionals. Meanwhile, linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), corner Bashaud Breeland (groin) and guard Wyatt Davis (ankle) were all limited. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the game.

After missing Week 11 with a finger injury that required surgery, Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger) running back was limited for the 49ers on Wednesday, along with corner Josh Norman (rib) and offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson (ankle). Running-back JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) were the only Niners players missing from training due to injuries.

Cleveland held off quarterback Baker Mayfield in Wednesday’s practice because he is dealing with a left shoulder, foot and groin injury. He was joined by linebacker Tony Fields (illness), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), and receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion). Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (neck, wrist, knee) was limited. The Browns also assigned to run back Kareem Hunt and tackle Jack Conklin to return from IR.

Lamar Jackson was training hard starting the week after missing last week’s game against Chicago due to illness. Wide receiver Marquise Brown (thigh) was also practicing again, albeit to a limited extent. A total of 10 Ravens did not train on Wednesday, including defensive tackle Calais Campbell (concussion) and right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle).

