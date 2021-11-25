India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Score Updates Ind vs NZ Day 1 Latest Scorecard: India 154/4 at Tea

Image Source: AP PHOTO / ALTAF QADRI New Zealand players celebrate the sacking of Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane during the first day of their first test cricket match in Kanpur, India, Thursday, November 25, 2021.

India 154/4 at TeaIyer and Ravindra Jadeja exert initial pressure to ensure India suffers no further damage following Rahane’s departure. The second session is clearly of the visitors, who took three wickets in the session with Jamieson again taking the lead with the ball for a total of three wickets. Rahane (35) was the only positive of the session for India, but was unable to consolidate on a good start. Pujara (26) and Gill (52) met the same fate and were the early wickets to fall in the session.

India 150/4 after 54 overs The runs have dried up with two new batters on the crease. A whopping three maiden overs — with the exception of a 1-run over — as Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer handle Jamieson and Somerville’s spells cautiously.

India 145/4 after 49.2 overs: WICKET!Jamieson plays Rahane right after the captain reversed an outdated decision from the previous pitch. That’s a shame, as Rahane looked good on his 63-ball 35. The Mumbaikar shot six limits during his stay and added speed to the innings after Shubman Gill left early after lunch.

India 132/3 after 47 oversRahane went into his element as he patiently waited for two weak deliveries in the last five overs for borders; allowing Shreyas to find his feet on the other side. The stand-in captain in particular looks for comfort against the spinners; forcing Williamson to bring pacers Southee and Jamieson into the bowling attack.

India 121/3 after 42 oversShreyas Iyer is wide of target, but in a very unconvincing way, as the debutant went for a big shot and got lucky when a big lead fell just behind Kane Williamson, who ran back from the middle. Rahane, meanwhile, survived an LBW decision and New Zealand feels another chance. Tim Southee bowls well and gets the ball in the right areas.

India 106/3 after 38 overs WICKET! Tim Southee is strictly an outer edge and that is the end of Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara’s weakness outside the off-stump continues and the batter is tricked by a go-away delivery. Southee continued to bowl into the righthander and then got one that went slightly away, the ball doing its part as it kisses the perimeter and Blundell makes no mistake. Pujara leaves after a patient has 26 out of 88 balls and has lost a chance to make a big score. Debutant Shreyas Iyer joins his skipper.

India 95/2 after 34 oversRahane is off track with a boundary and the captain takes off with an authoritative punch through the covers. Meanwhile, Pujara gets into the groove with a solid cut through the off-side before taking a nasty blow to his thumb from a bumper from Jamieson. This is going to be an important position from India’s point of view.

India 82/2 after 30 overs: WICKET! Shubman Gill leaves as Kyle Jamieson picks his second wicket of the day and that is a loose shot from Gill. A huge gap between the bat and the pad as the ball grabs the inside rim of the bat and crushes the stumps. A good turn comes to an end, but he will be disappointed. New Zealand strike immediately after lunch. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane sits in the middle.

Second SessionWe’ll be back for the lunch session after lunch and India will try to capitalize on the good start and keep up the momentum. Gill, who has reached his half-century, will try to build further, while Pujara will try to do what he does best – occupy the fold. Jamieson to start the proceedings.

India 82/1 at lunch after 29 oversExcellent start from India when opener Shubman Gill hit a half-century patient and hit on 52 from 87 and joined the veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, who is unbeaten on 15 from 61. India lost Mayank Agarwal early as Kyle Jamieson broke New Zealand for the first time. However, Gill and Pujara joined forces to advance India. The first session is from India.

India 80/1 in 26.5 oversGill reaches 50 in 81 deliveries. That is his fourth Test half-century and the second on Indian soil. Pujara also looks comfortable on the other hand.

India 71/1 in 23 oversShubman and Pujara bring out the 50-run partnership, with the latter having just 9 runs in the game. The score comes at a good pace with the duo adding 50 runs in just 91 balls.

India 63/1 in 20 oversThe field is already showing signs of uneven bounce and holds great promise for spinners. Orthodox left-arm Ajaz Patel, however, has yet to get his act together and continues to trickle down to Gill. William Somerville, a right-arm off-spinner, is also introduced to the attack.

India 53/1 in 17oversGill is feeling at ease after spending 15 overs in the middle. The right-handed batter came down hard on spinner Ajaz Patel by giving him a six and a four, followed by another frontier from Jamieson in the next over. At this rate, India could comfortably cross the 100-run mark by lunchtime.

India 36/1 in 15 oversGill and Pujara take their time with the new ball while Jamieson’s threat still looms. Interestingly, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has already introduced spin from the other side in Ajaz Patel. The decision has not really alarmed India’s top order so far.

India 24/1 in 10 oversGill is joined in the middle by Vice Captain Cheteshwar Pujara as Jamieson continues to examine the Indian batters around the off-stump line with movement in both directions.

India 21/1 in 7.5 overs: OUT!Jamieson strikes early. His persistence with the line of the stump with in-and-out motion finally paid off when Mayank grabbed it. The ball certainly moved away from the opener on the fourth stump line and Mayank couldn’t help but poke it at Blundell behind the stumps.

India 15/0 in 5 oversSteady start through both openers as they watch for early swing. Southee and Kyle Jamieson have already bowled with the latter bowlers.

9:32 amBoth openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwalhave walked out through the middle. Tim Southee starts with the new ball.

9:19 amA dream come true for Shreyas Iyer, who receives his first Test cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

09:10: Pitch ReportThe field gives every hint of the ranking being as it always has been in the past. There is no grass on the field and cracks are already beginning to form. Batting first is a wise choice because the wicket will be easier to serve early, but those cracks will only get bigger and play up later. Given the nature of the cracks, which are quite prominent, pacers will also have a reverse swing.

9:08 amLet’s take a look at the Playing XI.

IndiaShubmanGill, MayankAgarwal, CheteshwarPujara, AjinkyaRahane (c), ShreyasIyer, WriddhimanSaha (w), RavindraJadeja, AxarPatel, RavichandranAshwin, IshantSharma, UmeshYadav

New ZealandTom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, TomBlundell(w),RachinRavindra, TimSouthee,AjazPatel, KyleJamieson, William Somerville

9:02 am India chose to bat first after winning the toss. Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal are set to open, while Shreyas Iyer has received his Test debut from stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Selections

india: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Yadantav, Sri Jayant Jayant Yadtav (2nd week), Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Latham (World Cup), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (World Cup), Will Young, Glenn Phillips (World Cup), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, William Sommerville, Ajaz Patel , Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra