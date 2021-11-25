Michigan State Makes Mel Tucker’s Contract Renewal Official

Apple Podcasts|Spotify

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker signed his massive contract extension, the school announced late Wednesday. The deal is pending approval by the university’s board of trustees. President Dianne Byrum said in a statement from the school that the board “fully supports a new contract for Coach Tucker”.

The free press reported that the two sides were: Nearly agreed on 10-year $95 million contracton Nov 17. He is expected to become one of the highest paid coaches in the sport. Alumni Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre are donating the money for Tucker’s raise, although official contract details have not yet been released.

The school has announced that Tucker will earn $9.5 million in “non-performance compensation,” which includes a $5.9 million base salary, $3.2 million for media and personal appearances, and a $400,000 contingent annual bonus. The new deal ends on January 15, 2032.

Details of a buyout and bonuses for winning the Big Ten or reaching the College Football Playoff have not been disclosed.

“Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the head football coach of the state of Michigan. It is my privilege to work with our student-athletes, coaches and staff who live up to our culture of hard work, discipline and excellence. and off the field,” Tucker said in a statement to the Free Press. “Thank you to our Board of Trustees, President (Samuel) Stanley and our administration, (Athletic Director) Alan Haller and the athletic staff, our incredible donors and fans and of course Coach (Tom) Izzo for the support and resources your MSU provides. to build Spartan football, we couldn’t do it without you.

“The mentorship and friendship of Mat Ishbia, Steve St. Andre, Brian Mosallam and Jason Strayhorn, especially during this process, has been invaluable to me. It is a process to build a championship winning program. A process that drives us to get better. A process that requires ruthless soul and guts and a process that requires the support of Spartans around the world.

“I am honored to be part of the Spartan process today and for years to come.”

Ishbia, a walk-on member of the Spartans 2000 national basketball championship team and a 2003 graduate of MSU’s Eli Broad College of Business, is chairman, president, and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, which went public in January. The 41-year-old also made a $32 million cash donation in February to help build a new football facility.

St. Andre is the founder of Shift Digital, a marketing agency that creates websites and other digital tools for auto dealers, automakers, and other customers. The 49-year-old MSU graduate of marketing previously served as president and CEO of Ford Direct for eight years and was part of the startup team that founded FordDirect.com.

Mosallam is both a former MSU football player and trustee, and Strayhorn is also a former Spartan player, current analyst on team radio broadcasts, and a member of the State Board of Education.

“This is a special moment for Spartan Nation,” Mosallam said on Wednesday night. “All credit goes to Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre. They have built their business identifying and attracting talent. I am honored to be considered a friend of theirs. Mel Tucker will build a behemoth here. I know what he’s made of. will come to him in a bunker every day.”

Tucker has the No. 13 Spartans at 9-2, 6-2 in the Big Ten, after they were chosen to finish last in the East Division for the season. They will host Penn State in the regular season finale at Spartan Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC).

Mel Tucker was an excellent addition to our Spartan Athletic program, Stanley said in the released statement. In less than two years, his leadership has resulted in a program that competes for the highest honors, and I have been impressed by his intensity and drive. Spartan fans across the country are enjoying the success of this year’s football program and we look forward to many more successful seasons as we compete at the highest level under Coach Tucker.

Tucker’s contract was expected to make him the highest paid black coach in America and the top in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions on Tuesday agreed to a 10-year extension with coach James Franklin that is reportedly worth $7 million per season in total guaranteed annual compensation, a $500,000 annual retention bonus and a $1 million annual loan for life insurance. , according to PennLive.com.

Tucker’s name came up in last month’s LSU and USC coaching rumours, which likely played a part in the new contract taking place in Year 2 at work.

Izzo, who said in 2020 that a football coach is the most important asset in the athletics department that MSU can make, expressed pleasure at the extension on Wednesday night in a statement:

Some of the greatest successes we’ve had as a Michigan State basketball program have come as the soccer team experienced its own success. Simply put, when football is successful it makes our whole department better, it helps recruiting, it benefits fundraising, everyone just has more Spartan pride.

“There is no doubt that Mel and his team are having a great season. It was fun not only to watch them play, but also to talk to the team when Mels invited me. It is very clear that there is something special is going on in the football building and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“In Mel, I think we have a passionate, no-nonsense coach that I will be happy to have around us for the next 10 years. We recruited, raised money and built a friendship that I believe will help Michigan State grow in to be able to be one of the most important programs in the country.”

Tucker, who played as a defensive defender in Wisconsin in the early 1990s and began his coaching career with MSU in 1997 under Saban, has quickly rebuilt the program after it aged in recent years under former coach Mark Dantonio, who suddenly retired in February 2020. A week later, and after MSU struckout league-leader Luke FickellTucker was deported from Colorado after a 5-7 debut season.

Tucker’s coaching resume includes national championships as an assistant with Ohio State (2003) and Alabama (2015), and 10 years of NFL experience, including a mark as interim head coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011.

A month into Tucker’s new job at MSU in 2020, COVID-19 struck, derailing his attempts to settle on his new program. In October, MSU lost its opener in a ugly game with seven turnovers vs. Rutgers, but a week later went to No. 14 Michigan as more than three-touchdown underdogs and delivered one of the greatest shocks in the history of rivalry. MSU toostalled No. 13 Northwestern, but finished the season 2-5.

Then, in his first regular outdoor season, Tucker heavily submerged in the transfer portal to rebuild the Spartans, bringing in numerous contributors, most notably likely Heisman Trophy nominee Kenneth Walker III.

MSU’s season started as good as it could have been, with Walker scoring from 75 yards outside on the first game of the season on Northwestern, while the Spartans gathered impressive wins and a little not so impressive wins heading to a 7-0 start and dating undefeated Michigan on October 30.

Again as underdogs, the Spartans rose from 16 points in an instant classic to beat Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, 37-33.

The next week, MSU was steamed by Purdue, and two weeks later was thrashed as a three-touchdown underdog by Ohio State.

The decision to extend Mel Tuckers’ contract is not based on a one-year return, but rather an investment in a promising future for Spartan football, Haller said in the statement. Since his appointment in February 2020, the program has seen significant success in three key areas: student and athlete development – ​​on and off the field, building momentum, and donor and alumni engagement and support. Mel has brought an energy to this program that has benefited not only our athletics department, but also the university and the surrounding community.

