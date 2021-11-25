Connect with us

Michigan State Makes Mel Tucker’s Contract Renewal Official

Published

1 min ago

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker signed his massive contract extension, the school announced late Wednesday. The deal is pending approval by the university’s board of trustees. President Dianne Byrum said in a statement from the school that the board “fully supports a new contract for Coach Tucker”.

The free press reported that the two sides were: Nearly agreed on 10-year $95 million contracton Nov 17. He is expected to become one of the highest paid coaches in the sport. Alumni Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre are donating the money for Tucker’s raise, although official contract details have not yet been released.

The school has announced that Tucker will earn $9.5 million in “non-performance compensation,” which includes a $5.9 million base salary, $3.2 million for media and personal appearances, and a $400,000 contingent annual bonus. The new deal ends on January 15, 2032.

Details of a buyout and bonuses for winning the Big Ten or reaching the College Football Playoff have not been disclosed.

“Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the head football coach of the state of Michigan. It is my privilege to work with our student-athletes, coaches and staff who live up to our culture of hard work, discipline and excellence. and off the field,” Tucker said in a statement to the Free Press. “Thank you to our Board of Trustees, President (Samuel) Stanley and our administration, (Athletic Director) Alan Haller and the athletic staff, our incredible donors and fans and of course Coach (Tom) Izzo for the support and resources your MSU provides. to build Spartan football, we couldn’t do it without you.

“The mentorship and friendship of Mat Ishbia, Steve St. Andre, Brian Mosallam and Jason Strayhorn, especially during this process, has been invaluable to me. It is a process to build a championship winning program. A process that drives us to get better. A process that requires ruthless soul and guts and a process that requires the support of Spartans around the world.

