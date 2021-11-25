Sports
COVID rates fall as hockey outbreak in Aspen subsides
After an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to youth and adult hockey games in Aspen last week spiked local case numbers and incidence rates, the transmission rate dropped significantly this week, according to Pitkin County statistics.
Community members also continue to accept the vaccine and booster shots, with 35% of children ages 5 to 11 already vaccinated so far with more pediatric clinics on the way and adults signing up for boosters at mainstream local clinics, according to the County Covid-19 website.
We were doing everything we can at this point, Jordana Sabella, director of public health in Pitkin County, said Wednesday afternoon. We hoped that people would gather safely with their loved ones (before Thanksgiving).
Pitkin County registered 23 new cases of COVID-19 among residents between Nov. 17 and Wednesday, translating to an incidence of 130 per 100,000, according to a weekly data summary posted Wednesday on the county’s COVID-19 website. The province had problems with the website this week and normal daily updates were not available, including the number of cases outside the province.
Still, the numbers were much lower than last week, when the weekly number of new cases hit the 50s and 60s, peaking at 72 on November 17. The incidence also rose, from the high 100 to 300 per year. 100,000 people.
Local public health officials have blamed a series of hockey games at two rinks in Aspen and one in Glenwood Springs for the outbreak that left at least 72 adults and children sick.
However, the numbers reported Wednesday followed a decline in transmission rates that Pitkin County had seen before the hockey outbreak.
Local public health officials have attributed the declining transmission rates to the provincial indoor mask mandate, which began Sept. 16, while much of the rest of the state, without a mask mandate, has seen rates rise since then.
Of the 23 new cases on the scene, 15 were breakthrough cases from fully vaccinated residents, while eight were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, according to the weekly data summary. Five of the new cases were among children, students, teachers or school staff.
Aspen Valley Hospital remained in comfortable mode on Wednesday with hospitalizations with only one in the past two weeks and no COVID ICU admissions and employee health. The hospital was under the banner of caution when it came to its ability to transfer patients with higher levels of care, as 95% of Colorado’s ICU beds and 94% of acute care beds were in use. According to the weekly summary, the unvaccinated made up 84% of the hospitalized.
Obtaining a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus, according to a press release Wednesday from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment urging residents across the state to take action. to reduce the transfer during Thanksgiving. Vaccines are very effective at preventing severe symptoms and hospitalization, but science now shows that immunity to the vaccine is declining.
The state’s public health department urged all adults who received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least six months ago to make an on-site appointment and receive a booster dose. get an injection.
In Pitkin County, 94% of residents 16,715 to be exact have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 76% had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to the data summary. So far, about 15% of fully vaccinated adults about 2,700 people in the province have received a booster shot.
We suspect it’s higher than that, Sabella said, citing errors in the data reporting her department is trying to fix.
Several vaccine and booster clinics near Aspen had an appointment on Wednesday, including a Friday in El Jebel from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of English in Action (33 Gillespie Dr.).
Other clinics will take place every day from December 11-12 from 9am-5pm at Aspen City Hall, where adult and pediatric vaccines, booster shots and flu vaccine shots will be offered.
With about 35% of Pitkin Countys children 5-11 already vaccinated, a second dose-only clinic is scheduled for Dec. 3. at Aspen High School from 3 pm to 6 pm for appointments only. The Staten Mobile Vax Bus will be at Aspen Middle School on December 10 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the first and second pediatric vaccine doses, when walkups are welcome.
The vax bus will be at Basalt Middle School for vaccines for adults and children Dec. 7-8, although boosters will not be available then. Walk-ups are welcome at the Basalt clinics.
Go to covid19.pitkincounty.com and click Get vaccinated to make an appointment at one of the clinics.
Finally, on Wednesday, the head of Colorado’s state health department urged people to look out for each other, get vaccinated, stay vaccinated and thank a medical professional for Turkey Day.
Health workers across Colorado have been on the front lines for more than 20 months, doing heroic and tireless work to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Eric France in a press release. This Thanksgiving, let’s make sure it’s not ungrateful by showing our gratitude to these consummate professionals.
Sources
2/ https://www.aspentimes.com/news/covid-rates-plunge-as-aspen-hockey-outbreak-eases/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]