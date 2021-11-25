COVID rates fall as hockey outbreak in Aspen subsides

After an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to youth and adult hockey games in Aspen last week spiked local case numbers and incidence rates, the transmission rate dropped significantly this week, according to Pitkin County statistics.

Community members also continue to accept the vaccine and booster shots, with 35% of children ages 5 to 11 already vaccinated so far with more pediatric clinics on the way and adults signing up for boosters at mainstream local clinics, according to the County Covid-19 website.

We were doing everything we can at this point, Jordana Sabella, director of public health in Pitkin County, said Wednesday afternoon. We hoped that people would gather safely with their loved ones (before Thanksgiving).

Pitkin County registered 23 new cases of COVID-19 among residents between Nov. 17 and Wednesday, translating to an incidence of 130 per 100,000, according to a weekly data summary posted Wednesday on the county’s COVID-19 website. The province had problems with the website this week and normal daily updates were not available, including the number of cases outside the province.

Still, the numbers were much lower than last week, when the weekly number of new cases hit the 50s and 60s, peaking at 72 on November 17. The incidence also rose, from the high 100 to 300 per year. 100,000 people.

Local public health officials have blamed a series of hockey games at two rinks in Aspen and one in Glenwood Springs for the outbreak that left at least 72 adults and children sick.

However, the numbers reported Wednesday followed a decline in transmission rates that Pitkin County had seen before the hockey outbreak.

Local public health officials have attributed the declining transmission rates to the provincial indoor mask mandate, which began Sept. 16, while much of the rest of the state, without a mask mandate, has seen rates rise since then.

Of the 23 new cases on the scene, 15 were breakthrough cases from fully vaccinated residents, while eight were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, according to the weekly data summary. Five of the new cases were among children, students, teachers or school staff.

Aspen Valley Hospital remained in comfortable mode on Wednesday with hospitalizations with only one in the past two weeks and no COVID ICU admissions and employee health. The hospital was under the banner of caution when it came to its ability to transfer patients with higher levels of care, as 95% of Colorado’s ICU beds and 94% of acute care beds were in use. According to the weekly summary, the unvaccinated made up 84% of the hospitalized.

Obtaining a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus, according to a press release Wednesday from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment urging residents across the state to take action. to reduce the transfer during Thanksgiving. Vaccines are very effective at preventing severe symptoms and hospitalization, but science now shows that immunity to the vaccine is declining.

The state’s public health department urged all adults who received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least six months ago to make an on-site appointment and receive a booster dose. get an injection.

In Pitkin County, 94% of residents 16,715 to be exact have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 76% had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to the data summary. So far, about 15% of fully vaccinated adults about 2,700 people in the province have received a booster shot.

We suspect it’s higher than that, Sabella said, citing errors in the data reporting her department is trying to fix.

Several vaccine and booster clinics near Aspen had an appointment on Wednesday, including a Friday in El Jebel from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of English in Action (33 Gillespie Dr.).

Other clinics will take place every day from December 11-12 from 9am-5pm at Aspen City Hall, where adult and pediatric vaccines, booster shots and flu vaccine shots will be offered.

With about 35% of Pitkin Countys children 5-11 already vaccinated, a second dose-only clinic is scheduled for Dec. 3. at Aspen High School from 3 pm to 6 pm for appointments only. The Staten Mobile Vax Bus will be at Aspen Middle School on December 10 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the first and second pediatric vaccine doses, when walkups are welcome.

The vax bus will be at Basalt Middle School for vaccines for adults and children Dec. 7-8, although boosters will not be available then. Walk-ups are welcome at the Basalt clinics.

Go to covid19.pitkincounty.com and click Get vaccinated to make an appointment at one of the clinics.

Finally, on Wednesday, the head of Colorado’s state health department urged people to look out for each other, get vaccinated, stay vaccinated and thank a medical professional for Turkey Day.

Health workers across Colorado have been on the front lines for more than 20 months, doing heroic and tireless work to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Eric France in a press release. This Thanksgiving, let’s make sure it’s not ungrateful by showing our gratitude to these consummate professionals.