Number 2 placed Harimoto falls on table tennis worlds at the first hurdle





Houston, Nov. 25 (UNI/Xinhua) Japanese teen sensation Tomokazu Harimoto crashed at the first hurdle of his third World Cup campaign, losing 4-3 to Poland’s Jakub Dyjas in the second round of men’s singles, it was reported Thursday. . . The 18-year-old No. 2 in the rankings, fifth in the world rankings, opened well on Wednesday to shoot down the first set 11-7, but tied three sets and forced the decider, where his world’s 65 opponents round out the match. finish with 7-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9. “I took advantage of my chances against Harimoto. Mentally and tactically it worked for me,” Dyjas commented after the game. “I’m very happy to have beaten one of the front runners in this tournament. It’s a great win and I know I need to play even better in the next round to keep doing better,” added the Pole. Born of two former members of the Chinese national team, Harimoto became the youngest junior world champion in 2016, when he was only 13. He went on to break more records by becoming the youngest ever men’s singles winner at an ITTF World Tour event (the Czech Open) at age 14 and the youngest player to ever win the ITTF World Tour at 15. Grand Finals won. His recent top-flight results have not been satisfactory, however, as he was stopped in the last 16 at last summer’s Olympics in Tokyo and finished as a quarter-finalist in his first foray into world championships in 2017 before being ousted in the round of 16 in 2019. and round of 64 this time. UNI/XINHUA VP ACL1346

