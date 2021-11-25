Freshmen help Michigan to win over Tarleton State





Next game: in North Carolina 1-12-2021 | 9:15 pm ESPN Caleb Houston recorded his first double-double, good for 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

Moussa Diabate scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Frankie Collins had six points and four assists from the bench. Website: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Score: #20 Michigan 65, Tarleton State 54

Facts: UM (4-2), TSU (1-5)

Next UM event: Wednesday, December 1 — in North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC), 9:15 p.m. (TV: ESPN) ?? Watch: Juwan Howard Postgame Press Conference ANN ARBOR, I. — Caleb Houston went for a double-double as part of a trio of freshmen that helped the number 20-ranked University of Michigan men’s basketball team clinch a 65-54 win over Tarleton State on Wednesday (Nov. 24) at Crisler Center. Houston scored 14 points and a career-best 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. graduated student Eli Brooks led the Wolverines (4-2) by 15 points, including three three-pointers, for his sixth straight game of double-digit points. freshman Moussa Diabate Added 14 points while classmate Frankie Collins added six points, and the duo combined for 20 of UM’s 22 bench points. Collins added four assists and Diabate had seven rebounds. sophomore Hunter Dickinson finished the night with nine points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. The Wolverines had a slow start offensively, but managed a 7-0 run over a three-minute period to take a 16-10 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the first half. Michigan continued to find its rhythm as the half went on, making six straight shots as part of a 10-0 run, including back-to-back three-pointers from Collins and Brooks to take a 29-20 lead with 3:3 left. 30 to go in the opening half. Brooks led UM by eight points, Collins had six points and four assists, and Diabate added six points in the first 20 minutes. Michigan shot 75 percent (12-for-16) and made four three-pointers. The Wolverines opened the second half with an early 9-0 run to get up 40-24 early. Houston made a few free throws to take the UM lead to double digits and a Diabate slump with 13:20 left pushed Maize and Blue’s lead to 47-34. Michigan closed the game with a four-point 10-2 run from Diabate to take the win. On Wednesday (December 1), UM travels to Chapel Hill, NC, at 9:20 PM, to take on North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN.

