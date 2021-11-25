Meet the man about to build a cricket metavers

Those of a certain age will remember football album stickers that were lovingly opened in the school yard and swapped in doubles with friends who had the stars you still missed. Now Anshum Bhambri, the co-founder and CEO of Faze Technologies believes he can recreate this kind of excitement in the digital world for sports fans of all ages and introduce them to the metaverse.

Faze just announced one of the largest seed funding rounds of the year, raising just over $17 million in funding in a Tiger Global-led round with the participation of investors including Coatue and Sequoia Capital India. That money will help the company roll out a new cricket-based collectibles and gaming platform, built on blockchain and featuring the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are increasingly popular in art, music and elsewhere in sports.

Faze has already signed a three-year deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the rights to its back catalog of video and audio clips, dating back to 1975. It creates thousands of NFTs associated with specific clips, which cricket fans can purchase packs and trade on a secondary market.

Bhambri is a Stanford University graduate and worked on Wall Street before becoming interested in bitcoin and the blockchain. But I’ve never really been interested in financial services infrastructure, which you’d expect from someone with my background, he says. Instead, I thought this was a real opportunity to do something with cricket. When he met Sundar Raman, the founder of the Indian Premier League, and Kushagra Kohli, a serial entrepreneur, the three men decided to put the idea into practice.

Faze plans to make his NFTs available through packdrops. Much like buying unopened packs of football stickers, buyers of Fazes packs do not know in advance which NFTs they will receive. Bhambri explains that the tokens will be divided into four categories: with some clips there will be hundreds or even thousands of the same NFT available, but others will be much rarer or even unique a clip of Sashin Tendulkar hitting a double century, let’s say, or an Ashes-winning six.

Anshum Bhambri, CEO of Faze Technologies

Once buyers have bought Fazes NFTs, they will have the option to hold or trade them on the secondary market, where prices for rarer tokens will obviously be higher. Bhambri sees huge demand, especially in cricket-crazed India. He won’t say exactly how many people have pre-registered to buy packs, but suggests the number is large.

Importantly, this is not just about collecting. Each NFT comes with embedded metadata, perhaps related to the number of runs the player has scored in the clip, or the wickets taken, which will form the basis of a series of games Faze plans to launch. NFT owners can participate in these games and plan their strategies based on the strengths of their collections.

That could drive up demand in the secondary market, Bhambri notes, as people want to expand their collections to play the games more successfully. There will also be a game to earn from the games where those who spend time playing will earn points that can be spent improving their metadata or sold to other players.

Ultimately, Bhambri sees the community evolve into a full-fledged metaverse, with both Faze and third parties launching other products, services and experiences that revolve around the NFTs. Were building virtual cricket stadiums and just like in real life where those stadiums are in the center of shopping malls and other facilities do the same in our cricket metaverse.

It’s quite a vision, but the size and caliber of seed funding Bhambri has attracted suggests investors are taking him very seriously. Those investors include Dapper Labs, whose Flow blockchain will be a good fit for the Faze community as Dapper is currently working out similar ideas in sports such as basketball, soccer and martial arts.

Bhambri thinks Faze has the potential to transcend the kind of audience that has hitherto been interested in NFTs. Cricket has a culture that runs as deep as in countries like India, he says. I see this as a way to teach a very large number of people about NFTs, play to earn and, ultimately, the metaverse, he says.

With funding in place and more than a year of development work behind it, Faze is now ready to go live. The first package drops are planned around Christmas, with the secondary trading market on Faze opening in January and other services, including new games, launching shortly after. We are in a unique position to combine NFTs, gaming, utilities and money can’t buy experiences to create a platform for fans to collect, use, play and interact with cricket through NFTs, he promises.