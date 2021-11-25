Oklahoma Football: Pre-Bedlam Thoughts About the OU Violation

A week after the Oklahoma Sooners looked like a disjointed mess on offense in a disappointing loss to Baylor, they showed signs of cohesion in a 28-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones. Sadly, that alone won’t be good enough this week as OU travels to Stillwater for the annual Bedlam rivalry game against State of Oklahoma.

A few thoughts on the state of the OU offensive ahead of the upcoming showdown with the Cowboys:

Why Caleb Williams is OU’s quarterback

You don’t make the move from Spencer Rattler to Caleb Williams quarterback with the intention of straddling the freshman. Williams’ running and ability to throw in scramble mode set him apart.

Williams offered a glimpse of what makes him such a special prospect for OU’s second game of the game. With the left of the attack line to the right to block the GT counter, Williams faked what appeared to be a pseudo play to run back Kennedy Brooks. Williams pulled the ball from Brooks and glanced left at receiver Mike Woods, who had come in a trajectory movement across the formation to the wide end of the field. Williams then stopped the ball and ran through a hole in the original B-hole between right guard Chris Murray and right tackle Tyrese Robinson. He hit 74 yards later with Brooks as the lead blocker.

The spectacular play showed Williams’ explosiveness. Forcing the defense to play 11-on-11 football is always a plus, but doubly so when an athlete of that caliber is your 11th.

Learning at work

Ironically, it appears that Williams’ aforementioned touchdown came on a botched play. According to OU radio reporter Gabe Ikard, the piece had to be an RPO. It asked Williams to throw a bubble screen at Woods or hand it to Brooks based on how the QB read the run box.

I have seen this play 5 times. I’m 100% sure this wasn’t a designed play. Caleb Williams had to hand it to Kennedy Brooks on the GT counterplay or throw the bubble screen. He realized that he had messed up by not handing it over and just letting something happen. Wow! https://t.co/ysJxXCa1a5 Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) Nov 21, 2021

Why did Williams stop and run? Who knows, but this time everything worked out.

On the other hand, a similar blunder against Baylor ended in disaster. On the Sooners’ first possession of the second half, OU was faced second down and a yard to go from its own 44-yard line. The attack lined up in an empty formation with Williams in shotgun. Brooks had to move wide into the backfield from his spot to take a fake play from the QB, but Williams never sent him moving before asking for the snap. (Again, by Icard.) Williams tried to toss the ball when he realized what was happening, but his attempt landed in the arms of a Baylor defensive back about 20 yards away.

You have to live with those kinds of mistakes when you throw a freshman QB. The same goes for habits such as Williams’ tendency to hold the ball too long in passing situations. Expecting Williams to play like a veteran is just not realistic. No doubt Lincoln Riley understands that, but it seems fair to say that the OU head coach is still learning how to make Caleb cook and work around Williams’ inexperience.

Riley must come up with a plan of attack this week as OSU’s salty defense will punish Williams for making youthful mistakes.

A new option?

So what might that plan entail?

If that’s a roundabout way to ask about the Cowboys’ weaknesses in defense, they don’t seem to have any. The Pokes play with physicality and determination, and they can cover ground quickly. In addition, the unit has built up chemistry over time and works well as a cohesive whole. It embodies the idea that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Texas found modest success against OSU by working sideways. The Longhorns often sent players moving and used them in sweeps and flip passes that went around the end. Their primary run plays include a standard off-tackle call for Bijan Robinson. By testing the Cowboys on the edges, the UT was able to create some gaps in the middle of the field in the passing game.

TCU used similar deceptive tactics to edit the edges. The Horned Frogs also used the Cowboys’ aggressiveness against them at opportune times with fencing and air leakage.

With all that in mind, it’s easy to imagine OU rolling out a spread option plan on Saturday to take advantage of Williams legs and the elusiveness of players like receiver Mario Williams as he builds up steam. Sending Eric Gray back also seems well suited to operating from that kind of schedule.

However, making an all-too-dramatic shift in schedule at this point in the season seems like a lot to ask, especially when a young QB is involved. Riley will likely use some of the same common deception and movement concepts, but don’t expect OU to debut a brand new offense on Saturday.