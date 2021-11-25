



LAS CRUCES — New Mexico state football may have drafted its next head coach before current coach Doug Martin leads the Aggies to Saturday’s season finale against Massachusetts at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Footballscoop.com was the first to report on Tuesday that NM State is expected to target former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill. Martin is in his final year of his current contract which runs until June 2022, but Martin has previously said the school is not actively recruiting due to his contract situation. Kill has not been a head coach since 2015, but his appointment would make sense given the rapid turnaround of the season with early signing day in December and the regular signing period in February with spring training to follow. Martin canceled his media availability this week and the Sun-News was unable to immediately confirm Tuesday’s report on Kill. Kill, 60, previously worked for New Mexico state athletics director Mario Moccia in southern Illinois when Kill was the head coach there from 2001-2007 and Moccia the AD. Kill has also had serious medical problems. Kill, who suffered from seizures, stepped down as head coach of Minnesota in 2015. He had a late strike in 2011 against New Mexico State in Minnesota. Kill had seizures again when he was an assault coordinator at Rutgers in 2017. He has been with Texas Christian for the past two years and is currently the interim head coach following the resignation of Gary Patterson. During its media availability on Tuesday, Kill told the Fort Worth Star Telegram that he has no plans to retire.TCU plays in the state of Iowa on Saturday. Right now I need to focus on what I’m doing,” the Forth Worth Star Telegram said. “I’ve been saying all along that I was committed to my job here and so on. Right now I have too many things going on. I can’t do two jobs or anything. I’m not that smart so I just focus on where I need to be right now. Despite the health issues, Kill is an experienced FBS-level head coach. He stands a total of 15399, including a record 38-14 in Saginaw Valley State, a record 55-32 from 2001-2007 in Southern Illinois and a record 29-29 in Minnesota from 2011-15 with three bowling alley games . The online report also stated that Kill is expected to appoint Tim Beck as offensive coordinator. Beck was the head coach at PIttsburg State, his alma mater, from 2010-2019 with a record of 82-35. Beck is currently an offensive analyst at Kill at TCU.

