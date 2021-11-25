WTA schedule announced for Australian Summer of Tennis





Details of the 2022 Australian Summer of Tennis have been announced by Tennis Australia, with 17 professional tournaments to be hosted before the Australian Open. The WTA season kicks off in Week 1 with three tournaments: a WTA 500 event in Adelaide (January 2 to January 9) and two WTA 250 events in Melbourne (January 3 to January 9). This year’s Adelaide International was held the week after the Australian Open and was won by Iga Swiatek with a win over Belinda Bencic in the final. In Week 2, a WTA 500 event in Sydney will mark the return of women’s tennis to the New South Wales capital for the first time since 2019. The one-off Sydney Tennis Classic (January 9 to January 15) will be a combined tournament with the ATP. Week 2 will also see a second Adelaide International event (January 9-15), this time at WTA 250 level. Qualifying for the Australian Open will take place at Melbourne Park between January 10 and 14. The main tournament of the first major of 2022 will take place between January 17 and 30. In addition, two ITF W60 tournaments will take place in Bendigo and Traralgon between January 2-9. Photo by Tennis Australia It’s incredibly important to have the world’s best players across the country, inspiring the next generation of players and growing interest and excitement in our sport, said Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia. It is also vital to provide the player base with competitive opportunities, and with an incredible 17 tournaments, we are pleased to announce that we will have a record number of player jobs here in Australia in January. We have worked closely with both the women’s and men’s tours and would like to especially thank our government partners across the country who have all been tireless in their efforts to bring tennis back by 2022. I know it was sorely missed this year, and we are already planning to have a full program of events across the country by 2023. It’s also fantastic to bring tennis back to regional Victoria, where I know the local communities of Bendigo and Traralgon will welcome these global events with open arms. It is no news to anyone that the pandemic, closed borders and fluctuating vaccination rates have presented a huge challenge for us and led to the changes specifically for the summer. That’s why we waited as long as possible to create optimal conditions for the players and fans in as many locations as possible, Tiley continued. I would like to express our appreciation for Tennis Australia’s considerable efforts in providing various WTA competition opportunities in different parts of Australia in 2022 as part of the tennis summer, said WTA President and CEO Steve Simon. Holding these WTA events maximizes key playing opportunities as we kick off the 2022 season and enables the WTA Tour to showcase women’s tennis live to our many fans across Australia, Simon continued. Adelaide Highlights 2021: Swiatek’s Top 10 Points



