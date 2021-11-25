Highlights of Chinese rowers at the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships

Zhou Qihao of China serves during the men’s singles round of 64 match between Timo Boll of Germany and Zhou Qihao of China during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Zhou Qihao of China reacts after the men’s singles round of 64 match between Timo Boll of Germany and Zhou Qihao of China during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Timo Boll (L) of Germany celebrates after the men’s singles round of 64 match between Timo Boll of Germany and Zhou Qihao of China during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Timo Boll (L) of Germany greets Zhou Qihao of China after the men’s singles round of 64 match between Timo Boll of Germany and Zhou Qihao of China during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 24, 2021. ( Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Timo Boll (L) of Germany reacts during the men’s singles round of 64 match between Timo Boll of Germany and Zhou Qihao of China during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling )

Sun Yingsha participates in the women’s singles round of 64 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Ng Wing Nam of China’s Hong Kong during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Qian Tianyi (L)/Chen Meng compete in the Women’s Doubles Round of 32 match between Qian Tianyi/Chen Meng of China and Natalia Grigelova/Tatiana Kukulkova of Slovakia during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 24. , 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Qian Tianyi (R)/Chen Meng react during the women’s doubles round of 32 match between Qian Tianyi/Chen Meng of China and Natalia Grigelova/Tatiana Kukulkova of Slovakia during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 24, 2021 (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Qian Tianyi (L)/Chen Meng react during the women’s doubles round of 32 match between Qian Tianyi/Chen Meng of China and Natalia Grigelova/Tatiana Kukulkova of Slovakia during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 24, 2021 (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Chen Xingtong participates in the women’s singles round of 64 match between Chen Xingtong of China and Zhu Chengzhu of China’s Hong Kong during the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States on November 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)