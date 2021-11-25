Why do the Cowboys, Lions always play on Thanksgiving?

Watching football on Thanksgiving has become a tradition for millions of families across the country. If your family is one of those, you may have noticed that two teams always seem to play on Thanksgiving: the Lions and the Cowboys.

While there is no official contract that these two teams must play every Thanksgiving, it has been a constant tradition for decades. The Lions began playing Thanksgiving in 1934, while the Cowboys began their Thanksgiving games in 1966. So it is definitely not a new tradition.

So, how did these traditions get started? Here’s the history behind the Lions and Cowboys who always play on Thanksgiving.

Which NFL Teams Always Play on Thanksgiving?

Detriot Lions

This year marks the 82nd time the Lions have played on Thanksgiving, the highest number any team has played on the holiday. Their matchup against the Bears this year will be the 19th time these divisional rivals play on Thanksgiving.

The Thanksgiving gaming tradition began in Detriot in 1934. Then-team owner George A. Richardshad bought the Lions earlier that year and he wanted to build a fan base. So he decided to host the back-to-back world champions, the Chicago Bears. The Bears won the first Thanksgiving game 19-16 with 26,000 fans in attendance. Since then, Detriot has hosted a Thanksgiving game every year except from 1939-1944 due to World War II.

Dallas Cowboys

In 1966, the Cowboys joined the Lions’ Thanksgiving tradition by hosting their own Thanksgiving game. Cowboys general manager at the time, Tex Schramm, wanted the team to get more national attention, so he decided to have the Cowboys host a holiday game. They played against the Browns and won 26-14 in front of about 80,000 fans.

Since this first game, the Cowboys have played every Thanksgiving except 1975 and 1977. The reason for this is that the St. Louis Cardinals (the NFL team at the time) took over the tradition of seeing if they could gain traction. The two games were unsuccessful, so the tradition returned to the Cowboys.

NFL TeamsThanksgiving Game Appearances

This is the number of appearances for all NFL teams on Thanksgiving, including the 2021 games.

Note: The only team that has never played on Thanksgiving is the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Team Thanksgiving games Detroit Lions 82 (82 consecutive) Dallas Cowboys 53 (43 consecutive) Green Bay Packers 36 Chicago Bears 35 Arizona Cardinals 23 New York Giants 15 Washington soccer team 12 Denver Broncos 11 Buffalo Bills 10 Pittsburgh Steelers 9 Kansas City Chiefs 9 Minnesota Vikings 8 Las Vegas Raiders 7 Philadelphia Eagles 7 Miami Dolphins 7 Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers 6 San Francisco 49ers 5 New England Patriots 5 New York Jets 5 Los Angeles Chargers 5 Seattle Seahawks 4 Los Angeles Rams 4 Indianapolis Colts 4 New Orleans Saints 4 Atlanta Falcons 4 Cleveland Browns 3 Baltimore Ravens 3 Houston Texans 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 Carolina Panthers 1 Cincinnati Bengals 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 0

Which NFL Teams Will Play on Thanksgiving 2021?

In 2006, the NFL decided to add a third slot on Thanksgiving. The teams playing in the third and final slot of the day rotate each year, giving nearly all NFL teams a chance to play on Thanksgiving.

This year, the Lions will replay the first Thanksgiving game by hosting the Bears. After that, the Cowboys will receive the Raiders. The night game takes place in New Orleans, where the Saints host the Bills. Here is the broadcast schedule for the three games.

Game kick-off time TV channel Bears at Lions 12:30 PM ET Fox, fuboTV Raiders at Cowboys 4:30 PM ET Fox, fuboTV Accounts with Saints 20:20 ET NBC, fuboTV

The Bears and Lions have already played this season and the Bears won 24-14 in week 4. Currently, the Bears (3-7) are in third place and the Lions (0-9-1) in fourth place in the NFC North booth.

The last time the Raiders played on Thanksgiving was in 2013 when they lost to the Cowboys 31-24. The Cowboys (7-3) are tied for the best record in the NFL to date this season, and they lead the NFC East standings. The Raiders (5-5) are in third place in the AFC West division.

The Bills defeated the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in 2019 26-15. The Saints also last played in 2019, beating the Falcons 26-18. The Bills (6-4) have just dropped to second in the AFC East standings after the Patriots won in Week 11. The Saints (5-5) remain in second place in the NFC South standings behind the Buccaneers.

Below are the all-time Thanksgiving game records for the six teams playing this holiday.