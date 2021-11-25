Sports
Kim Hughes resigns as Australia cricket captain
I look forward to expanding my career in any way the Australian Cricket Board sees fit, with the same integrity and credibility I have shown as an Australian captain.
The curly, blond, boyish batsman from Perth certainly did not have a successful career as a team leader. In 28 Tests, Australia won just four, lost 13 and drew 11.
Almost from the day he took the lead in the third Test of the Pakistan tour in early 1979, he had been under pressure after Victorian Graham Yallop was injured.
Hughes was also injured in his first Test as captain, kicking a ball in a simple accident during net practice and from then on, regardless of his prowess with the bat, he was under pressure.
A lot of that pressure came from teammates or former teammates. Rod Marsh, Dennis Lillee, Ian Chappell and Greg Chappell were often critical of him, although his expertise as a cricketer was never questioned.
Finally, yesterday morning the pressure became too great. Over breakfast, he informed Merriman that he had decided to step down, and later in the morning, before the start of the final days play, told his longtime mentor Greg Chappell.
That remained a secret until just after the West Indies’ eight-wicket win, which saw them finish with two in the best of five series.
Then Hughes announced ACB chairman Fred Bennett and CEO David Richards that he would resign. He immediately left for the traditional press conference with the statement he had written himself.
When he left the conference room, he went straight to the locker room to inform his teammates, where he collapsed again.
The pressure on Hughes was enormous and there was a growing sense among Australian players, officials and selectors that the pressure was holding him back from playing at his best.
There were also those who felt that he had failed to set his example, especially against the West Indies, whose recent actions against England and Australia were enough to make any captain retire.
There is no doubt that Hughes felt that pressure. Following his anger last season at former captain Ian Chappells public criticism of his leadership, Hughes initially refused to participate in Chappell’s post-toss interviews for Channel 9.
At the beginning of this season, Hughes also thought that he should not participate in the interviews, but was persuaded otherwise by friends.
Loading
He was angry again Friday morning when Ian Chappell asked a question about his feelings about leg spinners just after Clive Lloyd won the toss and decided to send Australia.
But that wasn’t the straw that broke Hughess back. It was a culmination of events, criticism and Australia’s inability to come to terms with West Indian supremacy.
At a team meeting in Brisbane last Thursday, Hughes became even more disillusioned after Greg Chappell, now a selector and a man he admired more than most, shared a few truths.
The collective result was that the likeable Kim Hughes, a champion batsman, chained in scoring points through the job he most coveted, resigned yesterday afternoon.
Even his wife, Jenny, who lived at home in Perth, was not aware of his decision until it was announced.
Sources
2/ https://www.theage.com.au/national/from-the-archives-1984-kim-hughes-resigns-as-australia-s-cricket-captain-20211109-p597bt.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
