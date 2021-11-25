bills vs. Saints odds, forecast, betting trends for NFL Thanksgiving game

When the Bills travel to take on the Saints in an unofficial Thursday night game to complete the NFL Thanksgiving action (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), it will be about two fading playoff teams trying to get back on track. to come.

Buffalo (6-4) has fallen to the number 7 position in the AFC playoff picture. New Orleans (5-5) has also fallen to last place in the NFC playoff picture. Barring a tie, one team continues to slip while the other comes off the mat.

The Bills have slowed offensively with Josh Allen and last week their solid defenses were ripped to the ground by Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. The Saints struggle to find an offensive identity with Trevor Siemian starting at QB and walking back Alvin Kamara (knee), their best offensive weapon, who lacks time. Their strong run defense was also burned in Week 11, by Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

Will the Bills get caught looking ahead to the Patriots? Or will the Saints think too much about next week’s shot at the Cowboys?

Here’s everything you need to know about betting on Bills vs. Saints in Week 12, including updated odds, trends, and our prediction for the 2021 NFL Thanksgiving game.

bills vs. Saints odds for NFL Thanksgiving

Scatter: Bills by 6

Bills by 6 top bottom: 45.5

45.5 money:Bills -270, Saints +220

The Bills are marching into New Orleans as near-touchdown favorites, despite hitting hard for the Colts at home and traveling quite far in a short week. However, the Saints have lost three games in a row to the Falcons, Titans and Eagles. The number is about right there, as is the total considering both teams’ usual defensive powers.

(bets byFanDuel Sportsbook)

bills vs. Saints all time series

The teams have met only 11 times with the Saints finishing 7-4 in the series. From 2001 through ’17, the Saints won five games in a row to turn a deficit into dominance. The Bills last won in New Orleans in December 1998.

Three trends to know

67 percent of staggered bettors expect the Saints to do the home night underdog thing in desperation mode and keep the game closer than six points, denying the Bills a cover.

81 percent of over/under gamblers think the modest total is too high and fits the bill given how the Bills and Saints have struggled on offense and have good defenses.

The bills are 5-4-1 against the spread, along with their 6-4 straight-up record. The total has been exceeded in half of their matches. The Saints are 5-5 ATS to match their record, but the total has been exceeded in six of their games.

Three things to watch

Will there be more Taysom Hill?

The Saints just renewed Hill’s contract to motivate him as a special jack-of-all-trades offensive for Sean Payton or soon to be their straightforward starting quarterback. Hill is in pain, first with a concussion and then a foot injury. But he is now healthy and Siemian (right hand) is playing through his own problem. With Kamara and Mark Ingram (knee) in pain, New Orleans urgently needs to throw Hill’s wrinkle into the Bills’ defense.

Stefan Diggs vs. the saints

He burned them for the “Minneapolis Miracle” when he played wide receiver for the Vikings. Also, in two regular season games against the Saints, Diggs has caught a combined 17 of 19 goals for 212 yards and 3 TDs. In his past two games for the Bills, Diggs has caught a combined 12 of 19 goals for 185 yards and 3 TDs. The Saints do have Marshon Lattimore, but they can be torn apart elsewhere. Safety Marcus Williams will never forget how Diggs got past him in the playoffs.

The Bills’ Defense

There is no Taylor type in this game with Kamara on the shelf. The Bills still have the No. 9 run defense in the NFL, despite Taylor driving them into submission last week. If they knocked out the Saints behind a weakened attack line that misses Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat and Ryan Ramczyk, they should win easily.

Statistics that Matter

181.8. That’s the number of passing yards per game the Bills have averaged this season, second only to the Panthers. The Saints, meanwhile, are ranked number 22, giving up an average of 252.2 yards per game. Allen should be fairly comfortable with a pass-happy approach. Siemian, who is about to lose important game time to Hill, is on his way to more big fights at home after throwing a pick six against the Eagles.

bills vs. Saints prediction

The Bills are a much more talented and composed team with coach Sean McDermott. They hit a problem with Allen having to adapt to the defense and had some limitations in the passing game. But Diggs and Defense can do a lot of damage on their own to handle cases and avoid being trapped.

Bills 27, Saints 17