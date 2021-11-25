Matthew Berry’s Week 12 Fantasy Football Advice

During the football season I work seven days a week. That’s not a complaint or boast, that’s just a fact.

Look, I’m incredibly grateful that fantasy football has become so popular that it actually requires work seven days a week, and that I’m one of the people who gets to do it. That said, it keeps me very busy and away from my family during football season. I am writing this sentence Wednesday morning after midnight. There’s a daily podcast show meeting in about 8 p.m., and this column is clearly not done yet.

The reason I’m telling you all of this is that, because of my schedule, in previous years I’ve tried to pre-write some of the opening stories for the column. I love to write them, especially the personal ones, but to get them right they take a lot of time, which is often hard to come by in season. So in previous years I have taken some time in the summer and prescribed a forest that is more evergreen and can always run. I didn’t this summer for various reasons.

As you may know, I have five children, including twin daughters, Brooke and Samantha, who recently turned 10. One day this summer, Samantha asked me why she hasn’t seen me write anything yet. Since I didn’t want to get into it, I just wiped it off and said I just hadn’t started it yet.

samantha: But you have to write them for work, right?

Me: Yes of course. And I will. I’ve just been really busy.

Samantha (suddenly worried): But what if you don’t have time?

Me: I’ll figure it out, honey. It’s Daddy’s job to deal with it. Do not worry.

But telling Samantha not to worry about anything never works. She pulls up her small, then nine-year-old face, thoughtfully. Finally she gets an idea.

samantha: What if I write it for you?

And my heart just melts into a million pieces.

Me: That’s very kind of you to offer, but I promise you’ll be fine, okay? Go play with your sister.

And she nods and runs off. That evening she comes to me and hands me a piece of paper.

Me: What is this?

samantha: Your column. Now you don’t have to write.

I look down. And I will be damned. She has indeed written a column. About, of all things, Ryan Fitzpatrick. She doesn’t quite understand my job, but she knows that I write and talk about fantasy football and she knows that I’m a huge fan of Washington and that a few weeks earlier I was very excited when my team signed Fitz-Magic to a deal.

And as I look at this piece of paper, which she has written as carefully as possible, I see that there are facts in it. For example, she did research. And then sat down to write it. Probably took her all day. On a beautiful summer day when she could have been outside with her sister and neighborhood friends.

And my heart melts all over again.

Did you know that today (November 24) is Ryan Fitzpatrick’s birthday? Well, you’re about to. For, without further ado, I present, almost exactly as written, today’s Love/Hate column open.

Written by Samantha Berry.

Hello everyone reading this column published by my wonderful father, Matthew Berry. My father works very hard so that my family can have everything we have now. Sometimes he works all day on something. I am very lucky to have it.

Today I’m writing a column about Ryan Joseph Fitzpatrick from Washington. He’s his team’s quarterback and it’s his freshman year. He played college football at Harvard, where he was the school’s first quarterback with more than 1,000 rushing yards and was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL drawing.

Some fun facts about him are that he was born on November 24, 1982 and is currently 38 years old, his height is 6 feet and he is part of my father’s favorite team. His career history is very interesting, so I’m going to share it with you. St. Louis Rams 2005-2006, Cincinnati Bengals 2007-2008, Buffalo Bills 2009-2012, Tennessee Titans 2013, Houston Texans 2014, New York Jets 2015-2016, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017-2018, Miami Dolphins 2019-2020, Washington Football Team 2021-current.

Thank you, Samantha. Good job. And happy birthday, Fitzy! There’s less magic in the NFL without you. Hurry back.

The original handwriting. I’ll have this framed. Photo by Brooke Berry

You know, Thanksgiving is a time to count your blessings. I am so incredibly grateful to all of you who have read Love/Hate now or at any time over the past 21 years. If you’ve ever listened to the Fantasy Focus podcast, streamed The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry, watched Fantasy Football Now, checked my rankings, followed me on social media, went to a live event, or whatever any way with me or form, thank you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

I’m not here without you, and I’m incredibly blessed to be that. I know this, I feel this and I don’t get a chance often enough to say it.

I’m also so grateful to my friends and colleagues here at ESPN, far too many to name them all, who help make all of my content much better than it has a right to be. Between all the shows I do and the content I’m a part of, it’s literally hundreds of names. But just for Love/Hate, I’d like to thank my editors, Pierre Becquey and Keith Lipscomb, plus the entire ESPN copy desk and, of course, The Fantasy Show’s producer Damian Dabrowski. I’m not an easy edit, but they do it with grace and confidence. In addition, “Thirsty” Kyle Soppe and current Stat-a-pillar of The Fantasy Show, Kevin Pulsifer, have contributed at different times at different times this year. So a thank you to them too.

But most of all I am grateful for my family, who love and support me and yes, I even write myself a column that I can use during a short vacation week.

Let’s go there.

Quarterbacks I Love in Week 12