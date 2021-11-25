Chaos at the World Table Tennis Championships



The world elite comes together for the first time in the US, but organizationally little is going well in Houston. There is also great frustration with Matthias Falk, Werder’s vice world champion.

The day that started at the George R. Brown in Houston, Texas, is going very well for Matthias Falk. Falk set his first strong performance in doubles with his best friend Christian Karlsson, who was also his best man at his wedding. The two Swedes defeated the Brazilian duo of Gustavo Tsuboi and Thiago Monteiro 3-0, which was good for the confidence.

But seven hours later, the table tennis world looked so different from Falk that he was jerky right after the second round. As vice world champion, the 30-year-old had a lot planned and hoped his “lifetime championship” would be repeated in Houston. But instead of making it to the finals again, Falk’s Singles World Cup ended before it actually started.

Strong start in doubles: Together with Christian Karlsson (left), Matthias Falk won 3-0.

Falk knew what to expect. There are no easy opponents in the World Table Tennis Championships. That behind the dominance of the Chinese, the competitive intensity among men is now so tight that from fifth to fiftieth, only small things make the difference, as the tenth place in the world ranking said beforehand in an interview with Sportblitz : If you plays well, but the other player had a great day, then it’s over.”

The 1.88 meter tall Swede, who has been playing for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga since 2019, played more than a good match against Alexander Kassen in his first game on Wednesday evening after saying goodbye, but was not good enough at the key moments. It was an exciting exchange of blows in seven contested groups, which De Valk defeated the French in 3:4 (11:7, 11:6, 5:11, 15:17, 10:12, 11:8 and 7:11). ) could hardly lose closer.

Matthias Falk's powerful forehands rarely worked in the second round.

It shouldn’t be this year for Falk, who has long struggled with knee problems and has not been at his best at major summer events such as the Tokyo Olympics. Now Falk still hopes to compete in doubles in Houston and next week’s WTT Finals in Singapore to compete for medals. Despite all the frustration with the early exit, Falk has now at least survived a duel in the next round against friend Carlson.

Things did not go smoothly for the vice world champions, but the organization of the World Cup was much worse. For the first time in its 95-year history, it will be held in the Americas and problems have arisen from the start. Due to the tight schedule of only 40 minutes per game, active players at many tables had to wait a very long time for their bets. Electronic counting devices were not working or could not be operated properly by the umpires.

Prohibited display, direct cursor prohibition

Bystanders were also affected by organizational errors. The results screens in the boxes were not visible to the public and in other places they were no longer visible from the second row or only with binoculars. In addition, the oversized scoreboards sometimes prevented visitors from seeing what was happening in the game. In addition, the ban on live broadcasts and live tapes in many countries has led to massive complaints from national federations. Among the ranks of DTTB, not many things in Houston are ready for the World Cup

