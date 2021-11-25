Thanksgiving 2021 Football Schedule: What NFL Games Are Today? TV channels, times, scores





There’s nothing quite like the Thanksgiving Day tradition of food and football, and the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day schedule looks pretty appetizing. There are three games on the NFL’s holiday menu this season. There were only two during the 2020 season, as the Steelers-Ravens night game was postponed due to COVID issues. But now the nightcap returns with a fight between the Bills and Saints. As always, the Lions and Cowboys will be in action in the first two games. The Lions play a divisional rivalry against the Bears at the close of 12:30 p.m. ET. It marks their 82nd Thanksgiving game in their career since they began playing the holiday in 1934. MORE: Watch NFL Thanksgiving games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial) Meanwhile, the Cowboys will take on the Raiders in the 4:30 PM ET game. The Cowboys posted a career record of 31-21-1 on Thanksgiving, but they lost spectacularly to Washington in 2020. They will want to avenge that loss by defeating the slipping Raiders. The Saints vs. Bills game is arguably the most intriguing of the Thanksgiving Day matchups. Both teams are engaged in tight divisions and Wild Card races and have strong overall rosters. The Bills have the advantage as a quarterback, but if Alvin Kamara can get healthy, the Saints can run on Buffalo. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the NFL’s three Thanksgiving Day games in 2021. Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2021 Here’s a look at the full NFL schedule for Thanksgiving 2021. As always, the Lions play the early game, while the Cowboys play the afternoon game. Game kick-off time TV channel Bears at Lions 12:30 PM ET Fox, fuboTV Raiders at Cowboys 4:30 PM ET Fox, fuboTV Accounts with Saints 20:20 ET NBC, fuboTV MORE: Why the Cowboys Play on Thanksgiving, Explained How To Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games Here’s how to catch every game on Thanksgiving Day. Lions vs. Bears TV channel (12:30 p.m. ET kick-off) TV channel : Fox

: Fox live stream: fuboTV Fox’s No. 1 broadcast team Joe Buck and Troy Aikman tends to call the Thanksgiving game for the network. They may not be showing the Cowboys this year, but you can still expect them to be called up to the Lions-Bears game since they’re broadcasting “Thursday Night Football” anyway. Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink have served as a tag team duo as sideline reporters this year, and they will likely continue to do so for Fox’s standalone Thanksgiving game. Mike Pereira is Fox’s rules analyst. cowboys vs. Raiders TV channel (4:30 PM ET kick-off) TV channel : CBS

: CBS live stream: fuboTV It looks like Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will have the call for CBS in the Cowboys-Raiders game. That means viewers can watch Romo tear down his former team and the starter who replaced him. Tracy Wolfson is the sideline reporter for Nantz and Romo’s crew, while former NFL umpire Gene Steratore will be CBS’s rules analyst for the game. TV channel Saints vs. Bills (8:20 p.m. ET kick-off) TV channel :NBC

:NBC live stream: fuboTV The NBC broadcast looks likely to be getting a change from the usual Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth duo on Thanksgiving. Michaels usually gets Thanksgiving off and is replaced by Mike Tirico. This year it looks like Collinsworth will leave the stand for a holiday, while Drew Brees will tear down his former Saints team in the stand. Michele Tafoya will serve as the sideline reporter in this game, while Terry McAulay, a recently retired official, will be the NFL rules analyst for the broadcast. MORE: Why the Lions play on Thanksgiving, explained NFL scores Thanksgiving 2021 final scores Bears at Lions Raiders at Cowboys Accounts with Saints

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/thanksgiving-football-2021-schedule-nfl-games-today/b691t2wkw3rb1uocch1tdjcy4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos