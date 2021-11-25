Cricket 22 delayed over cover stars lewd photos





Video games are often delayed for various reasons. Maybe they’re just not done yet, maybe there’s another big game launching on the same date, or there’s some other business reason. In front of Cricket 22, it’s being delayed because the cover star sent pictures of their genitals. In 2018, Australian cricket captain Tim Paine sent a nude photo and lewd messages to a former colleague. An investigation into the incident ruled the exchanges were consensual, but the woman who received the messages filed a complaint, sparking a debate over the results of the investigation. Although the incident happened a few years ago now, scandal has just been brought to the attention of the public. Paine has since stepped down from his captaincy role, but he will still play for Australia against England in the Ashes tournament. Cricket 22 developer Big Ant released a statement about the controversy: Hello cricket fans! We know you’re excited to get your hands on it Cricket 22 – The official game of the ashes. We were just as excited to bring the game to you as the team has worked incredibly hard on what we believe to be our biggest title yet. Unfortunately, factors beyond our control have forced us to update the games’ cover art, other graphics, and team listings. There was a Critical Day 1 Patch that players need to fully enjoy Cricket 22 experience which therefore had to be withdrawn. The new patch won’t be ready for release until December 2. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the release of the games by a week for all platforms, both physical and digital. This is the first time Big Ant Studios has ever had to delay a game release, but we’re in an unprecedented position. Everyone at Big Ant Studios would like to thank our fans and supporters for understanding our need to do this, to ensure the game is the most complete and authentic cricket experience possible. We will update you with more details shortly. In the meantime, circle December 2 on the calendar! We can’t wait to see you out there on the field. Ross Symons, CEO, and the Big Ant team. Pat Cummins will replace Paine as cover star for Cricket 22. An important statement about #Cricket22. Please share widely. pic.twitter.com/NE5YizsgHK — Big Ant Studios (@BigAntStudios) November 22, 2021 Thank you, Kotaku. Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF. Ranking of the 10 most unrealistic sports games ever









