It is a sign of the instability of our time that the game of association football in England has a chance to change for the better.

It goes without saying that there is still no guarantee. The fan-led overhaul of football governance is not the first attempt by politicians to correct the course of the national sport. Whether all 47 recommendations complete the long road to implementation is even more uncertain. But the fact that no one writes it off on publication day makes for a pleasant change.

The great anticipation surrounding the review has partly stemmed from the belief that it could be real this time around. There are a number of reasons for this, not least the identity of the chair. Tracey Crouch is a politician who is respected throughout Parliament and throughout the game. She led an investigation that was thorough and inclusive. Call it the Crouch review from here.

Another important reason is that English men’s football is in a difficult position. It’s never been more popular or more lucrative, but hardly any of its clubs are profitable, its divided governance is often ineffective, and its cultural influence means every misstep is a national incident.

The game has had a long time to resolve itself and has failed to do so. Even the exacerbated circumstances of the pandemic have not led to increased sustainability or a more even redistribution of resources. Instead, we got the European Super League. It was in response to this plutocratic peep that the government finally turned a delayed manifesto promise into reality. Something had to be done and so here we are.

The proposal underlying the Crouch review has been widely imitated: the establishment of an independent regulator of English football. The IREF would have two primary responsibilities, one financial and one business. It would demand financial plans from a club owner and could inspect the books at any time. It could also place higher demands on the owners themselves, including asking to pass an integrity check and reassessment every three years (as opposed to the current one-off criminal record check). If any of the agreed criteria are not met, the IREF may revise or revoke the conditions under which a club was allowed to participate.

That’s a big change. The IREF would be like Ofcom, licensed by the government, but not run by it. It would not be controlled by the current powers of the game, and there is an interesting paragraph or six in the review as to why the Football Association has not been given control. Crouch wants to get a shadow regulator up and running as soon as possible, before legislative drafting, to take off (and perhaps avoid tarnishing momentum).

The Newcastle takeover has reignited debate over the club ownership suitability test. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The IREF is understood to have received government approval. It’s far from the only structural change suggested by the review. There are some populist measures befitting the political times: a golden part for fans to veto certain changes at their club (e.g. the colors or the sale of the stadium) and a trial where League Two fans in the stands. There are also more rough things, especially when it comes to financial imbalances.

The Crouch review looked at a number of ways to control costs, including wage caps, and largely rejected them. Instead, it advocates a prudential approach to financing. The details should be left to the IREF to come up with, but like a bank in a stress test, clubs are expected to have sufficient capital and liquidity at all times to ensure their continued operation.

On the issue of owner’s injections, the money that often creates unbalanced competition but also keeps a number of clubs alive, the Crouch review argues that it should be proportionate to a club’s current finances, a solution that allows greater clubs will benefit, but only if they have the money in the bank.

As for parachute payments, the problem the EFL believes is the most unjust in football, the Crouch review has taken a step back. It’s up to the Premier League and the EFL to work things out between themselves with compromises on both sides. They have until the end of the year, after which the review recommends independent advice. If that doesn’t work, the IREF will arrange something for them.

Eyes on the prize was the slogan of fan groups, who would now have actual, albeit limited, control over clubs. For the FA, there is a need for reform with the prospect of greater scrutiny in the future. For the EFL, sustainability is finally on the table, if not the redistribution it seeks.

As always, what the Premier League thinks is both the most important and the least observable. The statement welcoming the review provided recognition that issues needed to be addressed, particularly to restore and preserve [fans] trust in football management. But there were also warnings that any reforms won’t hurt our game.

The Premier League may be torn by rivalry between its shareholders, exemplified by the Saudi Arabia-led takeover of Newcastle, but it has dominance over English football. The Crouch review would diminish these powers while taking some of his biggest challenges off your hands. How it reacts will be interesting. The Crouch review is a reality, but the politics isn’t done yet.