The opening stage: Auburn vs. Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. In the past 15 Iron Bowls played at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn has won 10 times, including the previous two, a trend Bryan Harsin hopes to continue on Saturday when he first experiences college football’s ultimate rivalry.

“I’m excited to coach in this match,” said Harsin. “This is one of the reasons I wanted to be at Auburn.”

Maroon Quarterback TJ Finley will make his first start at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but it will not be his first start against the Tigers’ Iron Bowl opponent. A true freshman in 2020, Finley pitched LSU against Alabama as a quarterback and threw 144 yards.

“It’s an Iron Bowl here at Auburn,” said Finley, who threw for 188 yards and a touchdown on his first start in South Carolina last week. “At LSU it was just a rivalry game, but here it’s something much more special. To be a part of it is an incredible experience and I can’t wait.”

The 86th Iron Bowl between Auburn (6-5, 3-4) and No. 3 Alabama (10-1, 6-1) begins Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT with broadcasts from Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on CBS while Andy Burcham , Stan White, Ronnie Brown, Brad Law and Paul Ellen will have the call on the Auburn Sports Network.

THREE QUESTIONS WITH WR SHEDRICK JACKSON

Q: You are from Alabama. You grew up here. What does this rivalry mean to you?

AN: It means a lot. It is one of the biggest rivalries in college football. I just watched it grow up, I always knew it was a big deal. People you go to school with, people you work with are going to talk about it. It’s a big problem. We have to go in and try to win.

Q: TJ Finley made his first start as a quarterback last week. You had received a career day. What have you seen from him and what are some positives for the future?

AN: Some of the same things I’ve always seen from him. He was cool, calm and collected. He was just getting ready to make plays. We had a good time. Obviously we didn’t get the result we wanted, but he went out to play, did the throws he needed to make, did the reads he needed to make, and hopefully he’ll do the same this week.

Q: You are a senior this year. Knowing that this could be your last game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, have you given it much thought?

AN: I’ve been thinking about it, especially since I’ve been here for four years. I have played, won and lost many matches here. I will always remember just going out and fighting with my brothers, giving everything we had and trying to win every game we play.

WITHIN THE SERIES: ALABAMA

In this 86th Iron Bowl, Auburn and Alabama meet for the 74th consecutive year since 1948. Auburn follows the overall run (37-47-1) but leads the rivalry (17-11) when the game is played on campus with a 10 -5 advantage in matches played at Auburn. Prior to 1989, the series was primarily played in Birmingham (Alabama, 36-20-1) and Montgomery (Tied, 2-2).

The Tigers have won their last two games at Jordan-Hare Stadium, including a 48-45 win in 2019 when Zakboy McClain and Smoke Monday each returned an interception for a touchdown. McClain and Monday, now seniors, will play their last home game on Saturday.

Auburn holds an all-time football record of 99-53-2 against Alabama state teams including Alabama, UAB, Alabama A&M, Birmingham Southern, Camp Sheridan, Marion Institute, Maxwell Field, Montgomery, North Alabama AC, Samford and Spring Hill .

Series: Alabama, 47-37-1

Bee Auburn: Auburn, 10-5

At Tuscaloosa: Chestnut brown, 7-6

In neutral locations: Alabama, 36-20-1 (6-1*)

– *Birmingham games were not counted as a neutral location after 1988

First meeting: 1893 (Auburn, 32-22)

Most AU points: 53 (1900)

Current Series: Alabama, W1

BY FIGURES

7.36: Auburn ranks second in the SEC and No. 14 nationally with 7.36 tackles for loss per game. The Tigers had seven tackles before losing to South Carolina last week, including four sacks. Eku Leota , who had one of the sacks, leads the team with nine TFL in the season.

940: Tank Bigsby rushed for a season high 164 yards against South Carolina, marking his fifth game this season and the ninth of his career with more than 100 yards rushing. With 940 rushing yards through the first 11 games, Bigsby needs just 60 yards on Saturday to go over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. He has 1,774 career-rushing yards.

39: Saturday will mark 39 years since Bo Jackson went “over the top” for the go-ahead touchdown to help Auburn beat Alabama, 23-22. The Tigers are 7-7-1 in games on Nov. 27, including a 4-4 score against SEC teams.