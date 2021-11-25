‘Disrespectful’ act in Sheffield Shield drama





Jake Weatherald kicked off a Queensland helmet left by the stumps. Image: cricket network There were bizarre scenes in the Sheffield Shield on Thursday when Jake Weatherald provoked an angry reaction from Queensland players when he kicked off a helmet placed near the striker crease. Weatherald was in the fold for South Australia in their clash with Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval when the controversy erupted. ‘BE VERY CAREFUL’: Michael Clarke’s Warning to Steve Smth DOUBLE STANDARDS? Candice Warner calls on Cricket Australia After a half-turn in which Weatherald chatted with opening partner Henry Hunt, the Redbacks batter spotted a Queensland helmet on the ground near his batting crease. One of the Queensland outfield players had apparently set the helmet there for a teammate to hand over in the coming. But Weatherald didn’t seem happy with how close the helmet was placed to the battle crease, and kicked it angrily toward square leg. The Queensland captain, Usman Khawaja, was not kind to Weatherald’s actions, confronting his rival and sharing some heated words. Referees were then forced to intervene and have a word with Weatherald before play resumed. Fans were divided about the incident on social media, with some dismissing Weatherald and others wondering why Queensland put the helmet there in the first place. Queensland well on top of South Australia in Shield Previously, Khawaja set the state for the country with a selfless decision that could gift rival Travis Head the inside running for an Ashes berth. Khawaja chose to force the sequel for Head’s South Australia on day three of the game in Adelaide. The decision risks robbing Khawaja of another innings into the game, while once again securing Head bats in a game crucial to both players’ Test ambitions. The two batters will compete for Australia’s number 5 in the first Test against England, which opens on December 8. After Marnus Labuschagne top scorer with 110 in the first innings of Queensland’s 299, the Redbacks crashed to 102 all-out. Story continues Jake Weatherald in action for South Australia against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images) But instead of choosing to strike again, giving himself another chance to put in his Test claims, Khawaja made a follow-up to SA when there were 197 runs overdue. The Redbacks were 4-87 at lunchtime on Thursday with Head on the crease and Bulls paceman Gurinder Sandhu taking all four wickets. Ashes outsider Alex Carey was fired for three when he was caught near the bat pad, but replays showed the ball missed his bat, hitting only his thigh. In South Australia’s first dig, Bulls spinner Matt Kuhnemann racked up bowling figures with the best innings of his career, taking 5-25 from 14 overs to improve his 5-60 against Tasmania in Townsville a month ago. The 25-year-old left arm tweaker, in just his eighth first-class match, claimed the prized scalps of Head (eight) and Carey (two) on Wednesday. Head’s failure in the first innings followed Khawaja scoring just four in Queensland’s first innings. with MONKEY click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/cricket-2021-disrespectful-act-sheffield-shield-drama-033327469.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos