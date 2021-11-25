There’s plenty to be thankful for in hockey in 2021





It’s Thanksgiving Day in the US and there’s no hockey to enjoy tonight. That leaves plenty of time for turkey, side dishes, and loads of dessert. Since it was a day to give thanks, some of NBC Sports’ NHL team wanted to share what we’re thankful for in 2021. James OBrien, NHL writer: It came much too late. And it’s probably only a small slice of the justice Kyle Beach and John Doe 2 deserve. But I’m still grateful that powerful people experience at least an ounce of responsibility. Sometimes it feels like injustice is being rubbed into people’s faces, so every bit of progress counts. In the future, hopefully, justice will be distributed in larger portions. Adam Gretz, NHL writer:I am grateful that almost every player and coach and staffer in hockey has achieved full vaccination status and that we have been able to have a normal looking NHL season thus far with a normal schedule and fans. I missed that stuff and it definitely makes the games better. Sean Leahy, NHL writer:I’m thankful for the highlights players like Connor McDavid, Johnny Gaudreau, Alex Ovechkin, Matthew Tkachuk, Mathew Barzal, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Cale Makari, and many others supply us regularly. Hockey is a very fast game and what those players can do every night is remarkable. I’m also thankful that we’re back to a normal, full season. We started in October, we will probably finish in late June/early July, but no more shortened seasons, weird playoffs and division formats. It’s close to the routine we knew before March 2020. Hopefully there will be no similar interruptions in the future. Finally, I’m thankful that the NHL is (hopefully!) going back to the Olympics. We need a best-on-best tournament every few years and if the World Cup of Hockey isn’t going to happen on a set schedule then having the top players competing for an Olympic gold medal will make for really good hockey, very early in the morning. Michael Finewax, NBC Sports Edge Senior Hockey Writer/Editor: I am grateful that the fans are back in the stands. That the Canada-US border is now open for all four original divisions to return after the NHL went regional last season. Connor McDavid is so good and seemingly has a highlight every night he plays. Everyone in management is now held accountable. Gritty can see every team coming to Philadelphia this season. Carter Hart plays like he did in 2019-20 instead of last season. I was really alive the last time the Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup. Jake Abrahams, editor in chief, NHL content: I’m thankful for the NHL’s return to “normal”. After two consecutive seasons were significantly disrupted by COVID-19, it has been a hockey fan’s dream to have the regular 82-game schedule back in full effect (and the ability to go to games too!). I’m also grateful that the NHL’s return to the Olympics is only a few months away.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nhl.nbcsports.com/2021/11/25/theres-plenty-to-be-thankful-for-in-hockey-in-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos