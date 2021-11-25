Why isn’t Saints’ Alvin Kamara playing Thanksgiving vs. the bills?





The Saints will have to do without their best offensive player on Thanksgiving night. Alvin Kamara will miss his third game in a row for the Saints as he suffers from a knee injury that has hampered him since Week 10. As a result, New Orleans will face the Bills in their second Thanksgiving home Superdome game of their career. MORE: Jerry Jones, Michael Irvin Critical Of Amari Cooper’s Vaccine Status Kamara has only been able to practice once on a limited basis in the past three weeks. It is unclear when he will return to action for the Saints. Why isn’t Kamara playing? Here’s everything you need to know about his injury and who could replace him. BENDER: The Untold Story of LeBron James’ Last Football Game Why isn’t Alvin Kamara playing? Kamara has missed the Saints’ last two games due to a reported MCL sprain. He did not participate in Monday through Wednesday training this week and has not practiced since being restricted on the Wednesday before Week 11. The Saints had hoped that Kamara could play against the Eagles in their Week 11 game. However, he suffered an obvious setback that prevented him from training on Thursday or Friday after seeing the field the Wednesday before that game. Kamara last played in the Saints’ Week 9 loss against the Falcons. He racked up a total of 104 yards and a TD on a season record of 17 strokes in that game. He showed minimal signs of wear in play. MORE: Saints’ Sean Payton Criticizes NFL Service Mark Ingram would normally be the next man for the Saints without Kamara, but he is battling a knee injury. He is doubtful for the game. If he can’t play, the recently activated Tony Jones Jr. taking over as the primary defender of the Saints. Special teams like Dwayne Washington and journeyman Josh Adams form the depth behind Jones.

