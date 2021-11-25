Amir backs Dubai Cricket Council’s offer to host the India-Pakistan series





IMAGE: India and Pakistan have not played bilateral series since 2013 due to political tensions. Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images Former Pakistani pacesetter Mohammad Amir backed Thursday’s offer by Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, the chairman of the Dubai Cricket Council, to host India-Pakistan bilateral series in the UAE. India and Pakistan have not played bilateral series since 2013 due to political tensions. Since then, the arch-rivals have only competed against each other in global ICC events, the latest being the T20 World Cup. “It’s a good gesture and we have to thank him. But until the governments of the two countries don’t sit down to discuss their issues, the third parties can’t do anything. “It also depends on the cricket boards of both countries and what their thinking process is. If all parties agree, and if there is a bilateral series between India and Pakistan in Dubai, that will be great for the sport,” said Amir. . Falaknaz had made the offer a few days ago to host the two neighbors for a bilateral series. The 29-year-old, who took early retirement from international cricket, was also asked about speculation about a possible comeback. However, Amir said he is only focused on playing Abu Dhabi T10 and other competitions at the moment. “I was in touch with Wasim Khan. There is a new management and chairman at PCB. I have not spoken to any of them. You have to keep your self respect and when I say I am retiring and the board has no plans for me to come back turn, it wouldn’t be fair. “So at the moment I am focused on T10 and other cricket competitions,” he added. He also praised the Pakistan team for its performance in the T20 World Cup and criticized the trolls for criticizing fast bowler Hasan Ali for dropping Matthew Wade’s catch in the semi-final against Australia. “Our team went to the World Cup after the series in New Zealand and England were cancelled. Coaches came with one or two month contracts. There was a change in management. It is a big achievement to perform in this environment. “Even India, which played the Indian Premier League in the UAE, could not qualify for the semi-finals,” said Amir. “Those who troll have no sense of cricket. Every player has dropped catches in his career and Hasan is a good outfield player. Also we didn’t lose the match because of the dropped catch. You can’t troll this team, you can only give them credit for how well they played,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/amir-backs-dubai-cricket-councils-offer-to-host-india-pakistan-series/20211125.htm

