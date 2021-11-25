The SEC-ACC Thanksgiving of college football — and family feuds — renewed a year later

Why did they stop serving ice in the drinks at Georgia Games? Because the student who knew the recipe graduated.

Why did Florida disband its water polo team? All the horses drowned.

Did you hear about the Louisville graduate who won the $4 million state lottery in Kentucky? He asked to receive it in installments of $4 a year for a million years.

Did you hear about the Clemson student who died in a pie-eating contest? The cow kicked him in the head.

Rivalry Weekend in college football is the best. Period. Those glorious three days of so many throws between so many teams that have been clashing for a century or more, becoming just as much a part of our late November routines as gnawing turkey or pushing strangers out of the way for the last cheap Black Friday air fryer to pack.

It’s the rarest time when we can sneer at our neighbors, thumb our noses at our colleagues and, in so many cases, even stare down and clap back our own flesh and blood. Not about politics or policy or the latest social media conspiracies, but about a football game. It’s emotional. It’s divisive. But in the end it’s just sport. So it’s also a lot of fun. Mostly.

That’s why this weekend just didn’t feel right a year ago. The list of reasons for that unease is long, painful and all too familiar. But for millions of us, especially in the southeastern corner of the map, the biggest source of that strangeness has been the absence of that traditional conference rivalry that exists within the borders of the states that host both SEC and ACC schools. .

Clemson vs. South Carolina was played every fall for 111 years, even during a few world wars. But the Palmetto Bowl was held back by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting SEC decision to run a 10-game, conference-only schedule in 2020. The same goes for the other SEC vs. ACC games.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, also known as Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, was not played for the first time since 1924. florida vs. Florida State, the Sunshine Showdown, was banned after 64 years. Kentucky vs. Louisville, the Governor’s Cup, was sidelined after not missing a fall since the series began in 1994, eventually being moved to its rightful place on the final regular season weekend after the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014.

Suddenly, family rooms, kitchens, and even bedrooms fell silent that had always seen Thanksgiving weeks of house-splitting excitement from Rivalry Weekend. Way too quiet. Nobody likes to fight, but everyone likes to win, especially when victory also includes the opportunity to boss your family and neighbors for the next 364 days.

“The whole season has been so weird that not playing Georgia Tech was just the latest step in utter madness,” said Georgia alumnus and superfan Frank Pittman, who says he hasn’t missed a Bulldogs game since 2000. His streak will reach 275 straight games this weekend as he drives from Watkinsville to Atlanta for the Tech game. He had attended at least 19 consecutive UGA-GT games before the game was canceled last fall.

“Looking back now, with limited crowds in most stadiums, the entire 2020 season almost doesn’t feel like it actually happened. Not playing, even though Tech hasn’t been great for a while, that was just kind of the last official part of anything that doesn’t feel real. Another big weird thing that happened, or actually didn’t happen.”

“I’m surrounded by Florida fans, friends and neighbors all the time, and the conversation never stops. It hasn’t lasted my whole life,” said Danny Kanell, the former Florida State quarterback who set a 3-1-1 record. placed against the Gators as a player and now analyzes games for ESPNU Radio and CBS Sports. “If FSU fans are honest with you, we probably had a big break a year ago when we didn’t have to play against Florida when Kyle Trask threw 40 touchdown passes, but nobody ever doesn’t want to play that game.

“You might struggle and they might roll, like these teams did a year ago. But that’s why you want to play. You think, ‘I hate those guys, so yeah, give me a chance to finish their season!’ That’s what you live for That’s what rivalry is That’s why you missed it so much when it wasn’t there That should never happen Good or bad, you know you’re going to play Then you don’t? “

A happy Dabo Swinney after Clemson’s South Carolina game brings joy to at least some of the “divided” homes like Krista and David DeLong’s. Jeff Blake/US TODAY Sports

That’s why this edition of Rivalry Weekend feels a little more special than perhaps the previous editions. It is undeniably unique. Because this time, when the Dawgs prostrate themselves at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Cats start in Louisville, the Seminoles invade the swamp and South Carolina rushes into “2001” to take on Clemson, the last missing college football pieces that were taken from us in 2020 will finally be replaced.

That return brings a new spectrum of feelings to these games. Healing. Relief. Joy. But exactly how many of those emotions and how long you are allowed to experience them depends very much on where those people are and who they live with. All that healing, relief, and joy will inevitably give way to the tension, awkwardness, and anger of old friends.

Hey, that’s what Rivalry Weekend is all about, right?

“I’ve known my wife since 1984 and I honestly think we’ve had maybe three or four disagreements that whole time and maybe one real fight. But when it’s a Kentucky-Louisville game and it’s close, the tension fills this house and we can barely look at each other,” said Mark Redmon, a proud member of Kentucky’s Big Blue Nation and resident of suburban Louisville. His wife, Sammy, is a Louisville Cardinal through and through. They have four children, ages 30 to 21, and three of them have also declared their loyalty to U or L. Their daughter is even engaged to a former Louisville player.

“Yeah, I’m outnumbered in my own house,” Redmon said with a sigh. “In fact, we got married in this house and here in this house. My whole family was dressed in blue, while all her family was dressed in red.”

Redmon spent nearly 15 minutes explaining the nuances of “mixed marriage” life, from the sitting area in the living room while watching Kentucky-Louisville games on TV (“she’s there and I’m here and when I celebrate it, then I’ll go to the man cave and keep it to myself”) to that one Governor’s Cup who almost didn’t survive their marriage (they attended Kentucky’s upset win over Lamar Jackson’s Cardinals in 2016 when the Heisman winner left the game literally thrown out late).

play 1:23 Austin MacGinnis’ 47-yard field goal with 12 seconds left took Kentucky to a 41-38 victory over Louisville.

“I never want my wife to be unhappy or sad, but I also don’t want Kentucky ever losing to Louisville in any way. And her feelings are mutual for me and Louisville. So whoever loses, you have to give the change the space let them work it out emotionally and hope they do it before bed I mean at the end of the night I don’t want to fight I still want to get married I just really don’t want’ I don’t want Louisville win the match.”

Speaking of arguing, if you happened to attend the 2009 Palmetto Bowl in Columbia, South Carolina, and saw a married couple arguing in the Williams-Brice Stadium parking lot, chances are you’re watching Krista and David DeLong. Krista was born and raised in Clemson. David is from Colombia. They met as college students and fell in love, despite their opposing upbringing with Tiger and Gamecock. Carolina took the upset win that day, shocking 18th-ranked Clemson 34-17, ending a two-year slip as she began a five-year winning streak with Steve Spurrier at the helm. Apparently David also got a little, er, cocky, for Krista’s taste.

“We’ve been married for almost 30 years and it’s the worst fight we’ve ever had,” Krista recalls, recalling telling her husband he needed a ride home before jumping in the car and left him there. “We’ve never been to another game together since then. Never. But I love him. That’s probably why we don’t go to a game together anymore. Because we love each other, and we don’t want to ruin that.” “

So, what was it like a year ago for the Redmons and DeLongs and all their fellow house-divorced brothers and sisters? Was the 2020 hiatus from the biggest game of the year a black hole in the middle of the family calendar, or could it… no way… have been a necessary break?

“I’m both looking forward to the game and I’m also a little scared because there’s so much tension in this house, but I’ve missed it a lot. We’ve both missed it,” said Mark Redmon. “We’re passionate about our teams, but it’s just because we both love it so much. And that’s a big reason we love each other.”

“Last year it was definitely quieter here, but something was definitely missing,” added Krista DeLong. The eldest of their three children has applied to Clemson and the family are keeping their fingers crossed for an acceptance letter, even David’s, because he wants his daughter to attend her dream school…but he has also assured everyone that even if she does , he will not wear an orange robe or tiger feet. “For the family, the kids, if I’m honest, they probably needed the Carolina-Clemson break last year. It was kind of a godsend. A little early Christmas present. But this year’s present is that the game is back. They have their break.”

We all did, whether we felt we might need it or not. But this year, all college football fans agree that we needed Rivalry Weekend to get back on track and power. As we break bread on Thursday, and as so many of us sit across from those with whom we are both bound by blood but separated by degrees, the return of what should be this Saturday is something we can all be thankful for.

How many students in the state of Florida does it take to screw in a light bulb? Only one, but he gets three lesson points for it.

Did you hear about the South Carolina tailgater who locked his keys in his car? He had to find a coat hanger to get his family away.

Why is the Georgia Tech team plane flying so low? So that the pilot can read the road signs.

How do you get a Kentucky fan to laugh all weekend? Tell him a joke on Monday morning.