Ash Barty shouted about silence on Peng Shuai

Ash Barty has been summoned for her silence on the Peng Shuai situation. Image: Getty

Leading tennis writer Ben Rothenberg has bizarrely berated Ash Barty for her silence on the Peng Shuai situation in China.

Some of the biggest names in tennis such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have all spoken out: their concerns for the welfare of Peng.

The Chinese star made his first public appearance this week after seemingly disappearing after allegations of sexual assault against a former top politician.

Foreign governments and rights advocates have also stepped up their criticism of China’s human rights practices after Peng disappeared nearly three weeks after he alleged that China’s former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

The tennis world has since come together to express their support for Peng, with posts from past and present players flooding social media.

Rothenberg – one of the leading tennis journalists in the world – pointed out this week, however, that Barty, the world’s No. 1 for women, has remained silent.

“WTA #1 Ash Barty also hasn’t posted anything about Peng Shuai,” Rothenberg tweeted after pointing out a number of other well-known names who had not yet responded.

Barty hasn’t played since the US Open, which is why she hasn’t held a press conference since September – long before the Peng scandal arose.

The Australian star is also not known to use social media for political purposes.

Fans were quick to doubt the necessity of Rothenberg calling out Barty.

IOC under fire after video call with Peng Shuai

Peng, a former world No. 1 in doubles and Wimbledon champion, reappeared in Beijing last weekend and held a video call with IOC chief Thomas Bach on Sunday.

But the Women’s Tennis Association and current and former top tennis players have called for reassurance that Peng is safe, and human rights groups have labeled the efforts of Chinese state media to allay concerns about her well-being as inconclusive.

HRW’s China director Sophie Richardson told a news conference on Tuesday that the IOC had displayed a “remarkable lack of judgment” in its handling of the Peng case and “active complicity” in Beijing’s abuses.

She said her interest seemed to be in keeping the 2022 Winter Olympics on track, not the well-being of athletes.

Richardson also criticized Bach for failing to make publicly clear whether he had asked Peng to have access to a lawyer or to press charges on serious allegations of sexual assault, and encouraged governments to diplomatically hold the Beijing Games, which are planned for February, to be boycotted.

Peng Shuai has accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. (Photo by PAUL CROCK, ALEXANDER ZEMLINICHENKO/AFP via Getty Images)

“The IOC has shown in recent days how desperate it is to keep the Games on track, regardless of the human cost,” Richardson said, while also criticizing the Games’ corporate sponsors for being silent about Peng.

China researcher from Amnesty International Alkan Akad said the video call did little to allay the fears on the well-being of Peng and the IOC entered “dangerous waters”.

A WTA spokesperson said:“It’s been good to see Peng Shuai in recent videos, but they don’t allay or alleviate the WTA’s concerns about her well-being and her ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.

“This video does not change our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, the issue that gave rise to our primary concern.”

