Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 India vs Canada: Sanjay, Hundal score hat-tricks as India crush Canada 13-1 to take first win | Hockey News







Stunned by France 5-4 in their tournament opener, the Indians roared back into the tournament, scoring three goals each via Sanjay (17th, 32nd, 59th) and Hundal (40th, 50th, 51st).

Uttam Singh (3rd minute, 47th), Shardanand Tiwai (35th, 53rd), Skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad (8th), Maninder Singh (27th) and Abhishek Lakra (55th) were the other scorers.

France lead Pool B with two wins from as many games, after beating Poland 7-1 on Thursday, while India is in second place.

Shocked by France on Wednesday, the Indians enjoyed early possession and put pressure on the Canadian goal.

India’s efforts immediately paid off as Uttam slammed into the circle from inside to give them a 1-0 lead.

The hosts kept up the pressure, building the lead in the eighth minute via skipper Vivek, who came in after being fed by Maninder Singh.

Canada delivered two back-to-back penalty corners in the 11th minute, but wasted both as India finished the first quarter with a 2-0 lead.

Shortly after the restart, India made it 3-0 in their favor when Sanjay scored from the spot after being struck by a foul from their first penalty corner.

India increased the pressure and secured a penalty corner in the 21st minute, but lost the opportunity.

Two minutes before half time, India’s best player of the game, Maninder, registered his name on the scoresheet and hit home with a reverse shot after dribbling past two Canadian defenders to give the holders a 4-0 lead.

Seconds into the second quarter, Canada withdrew a goal via a penalty corner conversion from Roopkanwar Dhillon.

India earned their third penalty corner just after the change of ends and Sanjay again hit the mark.

The Indians continued their offensive set-up, taking two more penalty corners in quick succession, the second of which was converted by Shardanand Tiwari with a powerful kicking movement through the legs of Canadian goalkeeper Daniel Goodwin.

The hosts increased their lead to 7-1 by converting another penalty corner in the 41st minute via the lanky Araijeet Hundal.

Uttam scored his second goal of the day in the 47th minute, with a fine battle.

In the next minute, Canada secured a penalty corner, but the Indian defense was up to the task.

After that it was all India as Hundal scored two goals in quick succession to register a hat-trick.

A calm and controlled Hundal first struck home after being fed by Maninder, then found the back of the Canadian net with a quick, powerful hit from Suddep’s assist.

There was more in store, as seven minutes before the horn, Tiwari converted his second penalty corner of the day into 11-1 in India’s favour.

Abhishek Lakra also found his name in the scoresheet, converting India’s eighth penalty corner in the 55th minute.

Sanjay rounded out a perfect night for India by converting another penalty corner in the last minute of the game.

Earlier in the day, Argentina defeated Egypt 15-0, the Netherlands defeated Korea 12-5 and Spain defeated the US 17-0.

