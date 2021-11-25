Michigan Football Season Pre-Season Predictions





Anyone could be wrong and for 99% of fans and media pundits, we were wrong about the 2021 Michigan Wolverines. For the season, the Wolverines were not ranked in the Coaches and AP Polls and the over/under win total according to William Hill Sports book stood at 7.5. ESPNs REIT (Football Power Index) predicted Michigan would win 6.8 games and lose 5.2. To quote William Goldman: Nobody knows anything. The fanbase consensus seemed to be seven wins, but there were still doomsayers in the comment sections on multiple websites predicting just three wins. Most importantly, everyone in Schembechler Hall believed that this season could be special and now the Michigan Wolverines are 10-1 for the final game of the season. Please prove us wrong one more time. Now let’s eat some crow together, have some fun with how scared we all used to be about Indiana, and revisit some of those predictions for the season. Corn n Brew Full predictions are displayed here and here are some highlights: While I predicted 9-3, I also predicted a loss to Northwestern.

Scotty White also predicted 9-3. Well done Scottie.

Dan Plocher, Harley Johnson, Matt Eifert, Jacob Shames and former boss Anthony Broome all predicted 8-4 (Jared Stormer was unable to contribute to the article, but also predicted 8-4).

My new sworn leader and emperor of Editing Von Lozon predicted 7-5. Michigan Twitter First Team Hall of Famer Scott Bell did an excellent job collecting pre-season predictions from 15 members of the Michigan media. 15 UM writers/personalities shared their predictions for the upcoming season with me. You can check out their picks in the rosters below and read more about the decisions (including mine that probably stands out) in the newsletter below. ( )https://t.co/W0slUrirg7 pic.twitter.com/PaEegJ6G5s Scott Bell (@sbell021) August 19, 2021 Some of the highlights: Michael Spath (game of my life podcast) predicted the Wolverines would finish 6-6 and advance to the Motor City Bowl.

Brendan Rose (The Michigan Daily), Steve Lorenz (The Michigan Insider), Angelique Chengelis (Detroit News), and Clayton Safie (the glutton) all predicted Indiana to be Michigan’s most surprising loss.

Washington was the most popular pick for the most impressive win. MLive Full predictions are displayed here and here are some highlights: Aaron McMann offered his prediction at 7-5 with the caveat that the Michigan odds makers win a total of 7.5 games, and I think they’re more likely to go 6-6 than 8-4.

Ryan Zuke echoed similar sentiments and also predicted 7-5.

Andrew Khan also predicted 7-5, but added this comment which I found interesting: it’s not nearly enough to win the Big Ten East. Is it enough to create confidence that the program is moving in the right direction? We will see. The Michigan Insider Full predictions are displayed here and here’s the highlight: Zach Shaw saw the Wolverines go 8-4 with a loss to Indiana in it. Wolverine Digest Full predictions are displayed here and here’s the highlight (as of Feb 18, 2021, and if he revised/updated it in August, my apologies I couldn’t find it): Christopher Breiler predicted 8-4 with an upset loss to Maryland. Because as grim as everything looked in February, not bad. Athlon Sports Full predictions are displayed here and here’s the highlight: Steve Lassan, Mark Ross and Mike Bainbridge all predicted Michigan would finish 7-5 and unanimously predicted the Wolverines would lose to Indiana.

