Boston College men’s hockey games postponement a reminder that COVID dangers persist

Even as the Fighting Irish Hockey East left for the Big Ten after the 2016-17 season, the two schools have continued the rivalry, meeting at least once a year before the pandemic limited the schools to conference games last season. The game against Harvard would be the first meeting between the teams since the 2020 Beanpot.

It is clear that the health and safety of the student-athletes is most important, said Harvard coach Ted Donato. For us, and I’m sure for their players, it’s disappointing. We love the Beanpot matchups and non-conference games. Hopefully we can find a place that is quite capable of rescheduling that game.

Work is underway to move both matches. The closeness between Harvard and BC seems to make that match-up more likely, although it may not be easy. A midweek match seems the most feasible solution.

It is a challenge. While the college hockey season may seem like a long season at some points, it’s also super condensed, Donato said. It’s something I think we were both determined to make happen if we can, but look closely to see if it was successful.

While the BC game has been postponed, the Crimson (5-2-1) will face another Hockey East foe on Friday night when they receive UNH (5-7-1). It’s been a busy week for Harvard, as Brown defeated attacker 5-2 on Tuesday Nick Abruzzese recording a goal and three assists in the win. The junior captain talked about playing over the holiday weekend.

Being away from our families is hard, but I think most of us will spend Thanksgiving with our teammates, said Abruzzese, a resident of Slate Hill, New York. Anytime you can spend some time outside the rink, a little different environment with your teammates is quite fun. You still enjoy it for sure.

The Wildcats have proven to be a tough foe, having won 2-1 over UMass and beating Providence earlier this season. goalkeeper Mike Robinson took 32 saves in the win and was named the conferences goalkeeper of the week.

Devon Levi named rookie of week

Robinson wasn’t the only Hockey East netminder to walk away with honors last week. Northeast Devon Levic was named rookie of the week after beating 1-0-1 against Boston University, including his fifth shutout of the season with 38 saves in a 1-0 win in overtime. That was followed by a 33 save performance with the Huskies winning a shootout after a 2-2 draw.

The Huskies (9-4-1) have a home-and-home series with RPI, spending Thanksgiving in Troy, NY before facing the Engineers on Friday. The series will conclude on Sunday afternoon at the Matthews Arena.

BU ready for Red Hot Hockey match

BU (4-8-2) heads to New York to take on Cornell at Madison Square Garden in the latest edition of the Red Hot Hockey game.

It’s a great opportunity for our boys and our fans, said coach Albie OConnell. The only hard part is that traffic gets there during Black Friday, so this time left a little earlier. That kind of venue, and that game, and that stage, the guys will be ready for that.

Minutes stay close to home

UMass (7-4-1) is off this weekend, but the Minutemen won’t stray far from Amherst. The team practiced early Wednesday, then had Thanksgiving off before returning to train Friday afternoon as coaches Greg Carvel tried to give his whipped-up gang some time off. UMass missed four of its top six forwards for the UNH series.

I’d put them all in bubble wrap and goddamn pray none of them get hurt, Carvel said. We don’t play, but we can’t give these guys longer breaks. They don’t go home, but it’s good for them to catch their breath. Try to get some guys back.

The Minutemen will spring into action on December 3 to begin a home-and-home series featuring a booming UMass Lowell team. The River Hawks (7-2-2) had a nine-game unbeaten streak that ended on Saturday with a 2-1 loss at UConn.

Tickets available for Frozen Four

If you want to watch the Frozen Four in TD Garden in April, you’ll have to act fast. Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf said there are fewer than 2,000 tickets left for the event. If you missed it but still want to see college hockey at TD Garden, the Hockey East semifinals and championship will return in March, with tickets expected to go on sale in December.

