Taiwan’s table tennis ace Lin makes progress in Houston





By Benjamin Bowser / Staff Reporter

Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju handily defeated Sweden’s Jon Persson 4-0 on Wednesday to advance to the round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships final in Houston, Texas. World No. 6 Lin, who had a bye to automatically advance to the second round, defeated the 35-year-old Swede 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center . Lin was yesterday to play South Korean Lim Jong-hoon. Countryman and fellow Olympic veteran Chuang Chih-yuan crashed after losing to Swedish Truls Moregard. Moregard, who is more than half Chuangs at 19, defeated the 40-year-old world No. 25 4-3 in seven competitive matches of 10-12, 12-10, 11-5, 11-7 , 3-11, 3-11, 11-8. Photo: AP In women’s singles, the world’s number 8 Cheng I-ching defeated England’s Tin-Tin Ho 4-0 to advance to the round of 32, where Cheng was yesterday to play Amy Wang from the US. Taiwanese Liu Hsing-yin and Chen Szu-yu also advanced after beating number 33 Elizabeta Samara 4-0 and Hong Kong Lee Ho Ching 4-3 respectively. Cheng Hsien-tzu and Li Yu-jhun fell after losing to Ukrainians Margaryta Pesotska and Singaporeans Feng Tianwei respectively. Photo: Erik Williams-USA TODAY In the men’s doubles, Feng Yi-hsin and Huang Yan-cheng played against Taiwanese compatriots Chen Chien-an and Chuang Chih-yuan yesterday, after Feng and Huang defeated Puerto Rico’s Daniel Gonzalez and Brian Afanador 3-0. The world number 8 duo of Chen Chien-an and Chuang earned a bye through the first round. In women’s doubles, the number 39 pair of Cheng Hsien-tzu and Liu along with the duo Chen Szu-yu and Li both earned a bye to advance to yesterday’s round, when they would play Luxembourg’s Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni and the Japanese Mima Ito and Hina Hayata respectively. In the mixed doubles, the number 2 Taiwanese duo Cheng I-ching and Lin, who won Taiwan a silver medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, played against the Swedish duo Moregard and Christina Kallberg. The Taiwanese duo of Chen Szu-yu and Chen Chien-an, the world number 58, who destroyed the Suthasini Sawettabut and Padasak Tanviriyavechakul 3-0 on Tuesday, faced South Korean number 14 of Jang Woo-jin yesterday. and Jeon Ji-hee.

Comments are moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision is at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/sport/archives/2021/11/26/2003768531 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos