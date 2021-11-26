Cricket: End of the line? The Black Cap whose testing career may be over

A new face in the Black Caps huddle could push an ordinary team member out. Photo / Getty

The Black Caps’ first Test against India in Kanpur has kicked off the testing career of one of New Zealand’s top cricket prospects.

It may also have ended the test reign of one of his teammates.

Mitchell Santner’s test career is hanging in the balance after the all-rounder was left out of the Black Caps’ XI for the first test against India.

More notable than just his omission was the player who replaced him with 22-year-old all-rounder Rachin Ravindra.

Ravindra was selected to make his test debut alongside Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville, as the Black Caps chose three spinners at Kanpur, excluding Santner.

The Black Caps selectors have long held high hopes for Ravindra, particularly for the balance he can bring to the test side, and throwing him into the fire in India was a bold call that went against their usually conservative selection approach.

At first-class level, Ravindra has an average of 54.9 with the ball, although in his seven overs on day one and his international introduction in the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, he can be more than a part-time option, and better than those bowling figures introduce.

But perhaps more importantly, Ravindra averages 38.9 with the bat as the opener in the Plunket Shield. He’s been moved up to the mid-range on debut and with Tom Latham and Devon Conway a seemingly long-standing partnership at the top once Conway returns from injury, Ravindra will likely remain batting at six or seven for the early years of his career. an important addition to New Zealand’s stroke depth.

Because spinners aren’t usually needed for more than a few defensive overs in New Zealand conditions, the selectors have regularly chosen to use Santner at home rather than a specialist like Patel, believing his superior batting and fielding skills to more value to the side than the added threat Patel offers as a bowler on wickets unsuited to his skill.

However, with Ravindra a superior batsman than Santner, and now seemingly also a favorite as a spinner, it is likely that the young Wellingtonian will replace Santner when a spinning all-rounder is required in New Zealand conditions.

Despite still being a first-choice in June, Santner’s resume hardly requires retention, averaging 24.7 with the bat and 45.6 with the ball.

While his bowling average is high due to the tenacious role he is often asked to play at home, he has never taken more than three wickets in an innings, and Santner’s batting has not started, with his century against England in 2019 being the only time he reached his fifties in almost five years.

He also now faces stiffer competition for places, with Ravindra joined by Otago all-rounder Michael Rippon as new contenders, with the former Netherlands international now eligibility for home matches, and soon also available for selection abroad.

Perhaps Santner will earn a lifeline in the second Test if one of the three spinners suffers an injury, while the 37-year-old Somerville can’t have too many tours anymore, and selectors will make sure they don’t use Ravindra too early in his career.

But now that Ravindra is clearly in the picture as a bona fide test option, Santner’s days as a regular spinner in three sizes may be over.

That’s no shame considering there are very few tweakers in three formats worldwide, and Santner remains one of the best one-day and T20 bowlers in the world, a skill that is sure to result in a continuously lucrative career.

But after 24 tests, it would be hard to bet that Santner will reach 30.