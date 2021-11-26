Tennis: Ymer brothers give Sweden winning start at Davis Cup Finals, Tennis News & Top Stories





PARIS (REUTERS) – Brothers Elias and Mikael Ymer comfortably won their singles against Canada as seven-time champions Sweden got off to a roaring start in the Davis Cup final in Madrid on Thursday (November 25). The tournament kicked off on Thursday with 18 finalists competing in six groups of three in three cities of Madrid, Turin and Innsbruck. Eight teams will qualify for the knockout rounds and the final to be held in Madrid on December 5. Elias eased Steven Diez 6-4 6-2 before younger brother Mikael took a 6-4 6-4 win over Vasek Pospisil. Andre Goransson and Robert Lindstedt secured a clean sweep for Sweden with a 7-6(5) 6-4 win over Pospisil and Brayden Schnur. Mikael was impressive in serving, winning 80 percentage points on his first serve and only taking one break point. I tried to stay in the moment and enjoy it. In the end, it’s just a game, even if it’s a lot we play for, said the 23-year-old, who is ranked 93rd in the world. When you play someone like Vasek who is so good at attacking it doesn’t bother me, especially with my toolbox, it doesn’t give me many options other than trying to counter. Former US Open champions Marin Cilic and Borna Gojo gave the 2018 victors Croatia a 2-0 lead over Australia in Turin before compatriots Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic completed the sweep in a double dead rubber against Alex de Minaur and John Peers. Gojo fired eight aces to secure a 7-6(5) 7-5 win over Alexei Popyrin, who is 215 rungs above the Croat in the ATP rankings, while Cilic came back from a breakdown in the third set to get past the Minaur 6-1 5-7 6-4. This is a great road for me to move forward for the next races, Cilic said. If I can build on this, build on this form, it’s going to be fantastic. Czech Republic Tomas Machac caused a huge shock on his Davis Cup debut when the 21-year-old, who ranks 143 in the world, defeated Richard Gasquet 7-6 (3) 6-2 to give his side a 1-0 lead. in Innsbruck before the French side rallied back to win the tie. Gasquet fired more winners into an empty Olympiahalle arena, which has no fans due to the reintroduction of a Covid-19 lockdown in Austria, but the 35-year-old made several unforced mistakes and at one point allowed Machac to win five games in a row . Adrian Mannarino tied the score by beating Jiri Vesely 6-7(1) 6-4 6-2 before Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut gave France a 2-1 victory after a 3-6 6-4 6-3 victory over Jiri Lehecka and Machac. Defending champions Spain start their Group A campaign in Madrid on Friday, when they take on Ecuador. ATP Cup winners Russia are also in their group, with world number two Daniil Medvedev and number five Andrey Rublev on the team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/tennis/tennis-swedes-croats-race-into-davis-cup-leads The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos