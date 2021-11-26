Colorado Avalanche stops Anaheim Ducks 5-2

As the schedule begins to pick up, the Colorado Avalanche had to continue to take care of business and extend their winning streak of games to continue climbing back into the central division standings. Enter the Anaheim Ducks who are in a rebuilding phase but got off to a good start and are currently in a playoff spot, which wouldn’t be an easy foe. After a bizarre and challenging start to the game, the Avalanche found their groove and rode to a 5-2 win for their sixth straight win.

The game

Ducks came first on the board during a 4:58 power play by Sonny Milano after Darcy Kuemper lost his skate blade again and couldn’t get off the ice. He has to be helped off the ice and into the locker room to resolve the situation, while Johansson grabbed the net in relief, just as he did against Ottawa two nights ago. Kuemper would eventually return after about five minutes from the game clock and recapture his position in the fold.

This distraction, coupled with some high-risk early opportunities for Anaheim, could have meant a game where the Avalanche struggled to regain focus and momentum, but thankfully the Ducks couldn’t cash in another score. It lasted until the end of the period at 7:06 PM, but Cale Makar’s hot hand continued and he fired a puck through traffic from the blue line hitting paydirt and leveling the game on one apiece. This score also extended Nazem Kadris’ points run to ten games, the current longest in the NHL. After a rather disjointed first period, the Avalanche were lucky enough to tie the game after 20 minutes.

What was already a strange situation got worse when Kuemper lost a lead as he hit the ice for the second period and it looked like his skate broke again. At that point, Johansson entered the net and stayed for the entire game. Kuemper eventually appeared on the bench and seemed fine, but it was clear that it was just now Johansson’s for the night.

It didn’t take long for the Avalanche to find some early momentum in the second frame. Alex Newhook is powerplay gold and the sooner the Avalanche find out they will reap the rewards. They did just that on this particular night at 2:49 am when Newhook tipped a Devon Toews shot into the high slot right after a power play expired to take the lead.

Continuing the theme of the mad Nicolas, Aube-Kubel found his second goal in an Avalanche jersey when he flicked on a shot and it hit a Duck in the back of the skates, but the puck bounced back at him and then Aube went -Kubel high glove on John Gibson to give the Avalanche the two-goal lead at 10:25. It was a period of total dominance as the Avalanche defeated Anaheim 17-5 and scored the only two goals to take an impressive 3-1 lead in the second break.

The Avalanche started the third period with a 5-on-3 search for an insurance goal and once they found it on the Kadris stick before the first minute expired, the game was almost over. In the final five minutes, Val Nichushkin scored his fourth of the season to give the Avalanche their fifth goal on the board. Milano also added his second of the evening to power play to break Johansson’s shutout, but he should just be happy with the win in a 5-2 Avalanche final.

Takeaways

In this current win streak there are a lot of good performances to point to especially Kadri who deserves a lot of credit for channeling the chip on his shoulder into pucks in the back of the net and just the general hardworking urgency at both ends of the rink . However, another key factor in Avalanches’ success is that they are undefeated with Nichushkin in the lineup and that’s no coincidence. Since returning from a wrist injury sustained on opening night, Nichushkin has been his quintessential reliable defensive and foretaste of the monster himself, but he also really adds to the offensive end with some superb passes and shots as he now has a has point-per-game in his seven games this season.

Kurtis MacDermid joined the lineup for the first time this season as a striker replacing Kiefer Sherwood. While he still played by far the least amount of time on the team’s ice at just over six minutes, the much anticipated fight came just three minutes into the match when a staged brawl at a face-off with frequent dance partner Nicolas Deslauriers took place. As the Avalanche gets closer to a healthy lineup, some real roster decisions are looming as MacDermid doesn’t play a major role despite public protests suggesting otherwise. The forced importance placed on a perceived impact of physicality that more often than not sits on the couch or in the press box is bizarre to say the least.

With this win, Jared Bednar becomes the winningest head coach in Colorado Avalanche history with 194 wins passing Bob Hartley. As the Avalanche return to their game and climb the leaderboard on a consistent basis, Bednar has been a helping hand, both in its current trajectory of success and in the broader picture of turning the franchise around.

Expectant

Traveling for the first half of a weekend in a row in the house of the Dallas Stars on Friday, November 26 at 5:30 PM MT.