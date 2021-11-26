Sports
Pitchford rolls through to the last 16 — Table tennis England
Liam Pitchford is in the last 16 of the World Championships after beating Jonathan Groth in six pulse-pounding games in Houston.
Pitchford and the Dane are good friends, they have shared a training base in Copenhagen, and even if they hadn’t, the Englishman would have been well aware of the threat posed by the left-handed world No. 33.
Both men had game points in the first, which Groth took 13-11 and it was the same deficit in the second in favor of Pitchford, although he only had game points this time.
The next two games saw 11th seed Pitchford take it out when it mattered, at the business end of the game. He went from 6-6 to 10-6 taking the third and then 7-7 to 11-7 sealing the fourth, via a Groth timeout at 7-8.
Whatever was said in the Danish corner may not have worked in that match but may have carried over to the next as he built up a lead and won it 11-7.
But Pitchford stepped it up again when needed, cleared a 5-7 deficit and led 9-7 in the sixth inning and, after seeing Groth make the 9-9, hit a brutal forehand down the line to increase the match point. He seized the opportunity and the roars he let out showed both relief and faith.
Next up is the winner of the clash at 1:20pm British time between China’s Liang Jingkun, the sixth seed, and Benedikt Duda of Germany.
Pitchford previously revived the old trusty partnership with Paul Drinkhall and the pair, placed 11th, safely made it to the last 16 of the men’s doubles.
Facing a Thanksgiving Day clash with American duo Nikhil Kumar & Kai Zhang, the England pair were in no mood to give gifts, pulling away from 2-3 to a 10-3 lead in the first, which they won 11-4 .
The second saw an effective timeout from the Americans, who called it 6-7, but took the next four runs and one beat later made the game 11-8.
The match, as so often in doubles, revolved around the third and it was a lengthy and tense game in which both pairs refused to nod. Both kept four game points each until the English finally seized their fifth chance, and with it the game, 19-17.
With Drinkhall’s forehand flick now working with impunity three times in the fourth game, driving a serve right back where it came from, there was no danger of an American comeback.
Pitchford & Drinkhall led 6-1 and 10-3 and while saving a few match points, it was a charm the third time around as they completed an 11-5 win.
Next up is Belgian-Poland pair Cedric Nuytinck & Jakub Dyjas, fifth seed, who took a four-game win over Austrians Robert Gardos & Daniel Habesohn.
Tin-Tin Ho couldn’t keep up with her teammates into the last 16 when she and partner Karoline Mischek of Austria came into action in the women’s doubles minutes later.
The former European Under-21 champion, seeded 16th, took on Thai duo Suthasini Sawettabut & Orawan Paranang, who were just three places below them in the field.
Their opponents never left them much foothold, the only opening perhaps at 8-7 and 9-8 in the second, before three Thai runs in a row sealed that game and gave them a 2-0 lead.
The Europeans trailed 0-3 and 1-8 in the third, but while fighting back to a more respectable margin, the game was over. In the end it was 7, 9, 7 for the Asians, who then faced second seed Kasumi Ishikawa & Miu Hirano from Japan.
Results
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Liam Pitchford & Paul Drinkhall bt Nikhil Kumar & Kai Zhang (USA) 3-1 (11-4, 8-11, 19-17, 11-5)
Ladies double
Round of 32
Suthasini Sawettabut & Orawan Paranang (THA) bt Tin-Tin Ho & Karoline Mischek (AUT) 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-7)
Men’s singles
Round of 32
Liam Pitchford bt Jonathan Groth (DEN) 4-2 (11-13, 13-11, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9)
Behind the scenes at the World Cup
Sources
2/ https://tabletennisengland.co.uk/news/archived/pitchford-rolls-on-into-the-last-16/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]