Pitchford rolls through to the last 16 — Table tennis England

Liam Pitchford is in the last 16 of the World Championships after beating Jonathan Groth in six pulse-pounding games in Houston.

Pitchford and the Dane are good friends, they have shared a training base in Copenhagen, and even if they hadn’t, the Englishman would have been well aware of the threat posed by the left-handed world No. 33.

Both men had game points in the first, which Groth took 13-11 and it was the same deficit in the second in favor of Pitchford, although he only had game points this time.

The next two games saw 11th seed Pitchford take it out when it mattered, at the business end of the game. He went from 6-6 to 10-6 taking the third and then 7-7 to 11-7 sealing the fourth, via a Groth timeout at 7-8.

Whatever was said in the Danish corner may not have worked in that match but may have carried over to the next as he built up a lead and won it 11-7.

But Pitchford stepped it up again when needed, cleared a 5-7 deficit and led 9-7 in the sixth inning and, after seeing Groth make the 9-9, hit a brutal forehand down the line to increase the match point. He seized the opportunity and the roars he let out showed both relief and faith.

Next up is the winner of the clash at 1:20pm British time between China’s Liang Jingkun, the sixth seed, and Benedikt Duda of Germany.

Pitchford previously revived the old trusty partnership with Paul Drinkhall and the pair, placed 11th, safely made it to the last 16 of the men’s doubles.

Facing a Thanksgiving Day clash with American duo Nikhil Kumar & Kai Zhang, the England pair were in no mood to give gifts, pulling away from 2-3 to a 10-3 lead in the first, which they won 11-4 .

The second saw an effective timeout from the Americans, who called it 6-7, but took the next four runs and one beat later made the game 11-8.

The match, as so often in doubles, revolved around the third and it was a lengthy and tense game in which both pairs refused to nod. Both kept four game points each until the English finally seized their fifth chance, and with it the game, 19-17.

With Drinkhall’s forehand flick now working with impunity three times in the fourth game, driving a serve right back where it came from, there was no danger of an American comeback.

Pitchford & Drinkhall led 6-1 and 10-3 and while saving a few match points, it was a charm the third time around as they completed an 11-5 win.

Next up is Belgian-Poland pair Cedric Nuytinck & Jakub Dyjas, fifth seed, who took a four-game win over Austrians Robert Gardos & Daniel Habesohn.

Tin-Tin Ho couldn’t keep up with her teammates into the last 16 when she and partner Karoline Mischek of Austria came into action in the women’s doubles minutes later.

The former European Under-21 champion, seeded 16th, took on Thai duo Suthasini Sawettabut & Orawan Paranang, who were just three places below them in the field.

Their opponents never left them much foothold, the only opening perhaps at 8-7 and 9-8 in the second, before three Thai runs in a row sealed that game and gave them a 2-0 lead.

The Europeans trailed 0-3 and 1-8 in the third, but while fighting back to a more respectable margin, the game was over. In the end it was 7, 9, 7 for the Asians, who then faced second seed Kasumi Ishikawa & Miu Hirano from Japan.

Results

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Liam Pitchford & Paul Drinkhall bt Nikhil Kumar & Kai Zhang (USA) 3-1 (11-4, 8-11, 19-17, 11-5)

Ladies double

Round of 32

Suthasini Sawettabut & Orawan Paranang (THA) bt Tin-Tin Ho & Karoline Mischek (AUT) 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-7)

Men’s singles

Round of 32

Liam Pitchford bt Jonathan Groth (DEN) 4-2 (11-13, 13-11, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9)

