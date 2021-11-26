Mark Ingram idle as the New Orleans Saints take on Zack Moss-less Buffalo Bills





NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints rolling back Mark Ingram II and Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss are both inactive for Thursday night’s game at the Caesars Superdome. Ingram was listed as doubtful with a knee injury while Moss was a healthy scratch. Ingram’s absence is another major blow to New Orleans’ exhausted offense, as backfield-mate Alvin Kamara was already ruled out on Wednesday with his own knee injury. Sophomore Pro Tony Jones Jr. will likely be the Saints’ leading runner, with veteran RB/WR Ty Montgomery II among those carrying the burden. However, it’s unclear if the Saints will use quarterback Taysom Hill as part of their running game, as he is their only active backup QB (Ian Book was a healthy scratch). Kamara has now missed three games with his knee injury, but he is expected back soon and was never placed on an injured reserve. Ingram should also not be sidelined for an extended period of time as he was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday before finally being ruled out. Jones (5-foot-11, 224 pounds) joined the Saints last year as an unwritten Notre Dame rookie, earning a spot on their 53-man roster for veteran Latavius ​​Murray this season. However, he has only appeared in five games this season due to an ankle injury sustained in Week 4. He has 25 career carriers for 92 yards and four career receptions for 10 yards with no touchdowns. The Saints (5-5) also ruled out starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon with injuries earlier this week, placing starting tight end Adam Trautman on the injured reserve. Moss, meanwhile, is inactive, in part due to the recent success running back from Matt Breida, who had eight carries for 79 yards and two total touchdowns in the past two games. Wide receiver/kick returner Isaiah McKenzie is also inactive as a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Rookie receiver Marquez Stevenson is expected to give points and kick-off in his NFL debut after coming out of the injured reserve this week. ESPN Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.

