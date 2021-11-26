Tim Paine will say goodbye to Australian cricket in the near future, for Ashes 2021-22





The national selection panel will meet in the coming days to discuss the final selection ahead of the first astest on December 8. The Australian Cricketers Association said it was saddened by Paines’ plight. Former Australian captain Tim Paine is taking leave before the game. Credit:Getty First and foremost, the thoughts of the players and everyone at the ACA are with Tim and Bonnie, ACA chief Todd Greenberg and chairman Greg Dyer said in a joint statement. Family and health are more important than any cricket game. It takes genuine courage to both acknowledge and ask for the need for help. Tim needs some time and space now and we stand behind his decision. Tim made the decision to resign the captain’s armband with the interest of the game in mind. We now hope that Tim’s interests are also respected. Paine, who underwent neck surgery in September, returned to the field Monday in a second XI game for Tasmania, taking nine catches and making 1 and 7 with the bat. He was due to make his comeback in state cricket in a one-day match in Tasmania against Western Australia, but he told his state association that he would be saying goodbye. After discussions over the past 24 hours, Tim Paine has informed Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket in the near future, Cricket Tasmania said in a statement released minutes before Henderson’s tweet was released. Tim’s decision makes him unavailable for roster for today’s Marsh One-Day Cup game against Western Australia. His place in the selection is taken by Charlie Wakim. Cricket Tasmania will continue to support Tim and his family both professionally and personally throughout the summer. Tasmania coach Ali de Winter spoke on Thursday about the problems Paine was facing. He has some deep challenges. Having good people around him and his cricket buddies is the best tonic he can have outside of his family, de Winter said. In an interview given in the hours after he resigned last Friday, Paine said he was struggling to cope. Loading Not so good. I feel terrible, to be honest. Even though Bonnie and I have known all this for three years, it’s very disturbing and unsettling to play it out like this, and I’m really embarrassed. Really embarrassed, Paine told News Corp. I feel sick for Bonnie, and more than anything for my family. Paine played 35 Tests for his country, including 23 as captain after he took over from Steve Smith following the sandpaper scandal in South Africa in 2018.

