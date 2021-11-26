No Nadal as Spain’s title defense begins





Spain begins its title defense at the Davis Cup Finals without Rafael Nadal, and with all eyes on the teenager touted as his heir. 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz will turn heads when Spain starts against Ecuador on Friday. Spain wants to triumph again two years after winning the first edition of the renewed national competition. The tournament was not played in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Debut Alcaraz earned a title at the Next Gen ATP Finals and will make his first Davis Cup appearance alongside Pablo Carreno Busta and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who are both more than 10 years his senior. Alcaraz was not even born when another member of the Spanish team, 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez, started playing on tour. For me it is a dream come true to be here, the number 32 Alcaraz said on Wednesday. I’ve watched this tournament since I was a kid and I always wanted to represent my country here, so I’m really excited to be with the team. left foot injury Nadal went unbeaten in singles and doubles when Spain won the title in 2019, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion will not play this year due to a left foot injury that ended his season early. It is true that we had a great advantage. Having Nadal on your team instantly becomes the favourite, as he is the best player in Davis Cup history, said Spain captain Sergi Bruguera. Alcaraz concludes an impressive season with a quarterfinal in the US Open and victories over top-10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini. Bruguera said Alcaraz has helped revitalize the team with his great character. Carlos is an incredibly nice guy, he is very humble, Bruguera said. And it adapts very well. He is pleased. The veterans are already very good friends and Carlos is like a breath of fresh air in the team. It’s fun. Difficult task However, Spain faces a difficult task to keep the title as the other team in Group-A is a Russian squad with two top-10 players in No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 5 Andrey Rublev. Also on the team is Olympic silver medalist Karen Khachanov and 2021 Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev. Russia will be dubbed the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) during the event, amid an ongoing doping ban from international sports. Its the strongest team, Bruguera said. It is the most complete team, with Medvedev probably the player with the most form at the moment, so it will be our toughest rival. The Spanish team was dealt a blow when No. 19 Roberto Bautista Agut had to be replaced at the last minute by No. 45 Ramos-Vinolas due to a stomach injury.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/no-nadal-as-spain-begins-title-defence/article37692066.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos