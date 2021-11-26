Sports
College Women’s Hockey: Freshman Hustler Works to Help St. Lawrence Recover Lost Score | College Sports
CANTON Goals production was a concern as the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey season kicked off, as three of last year’s top six scorers were gone to make it to the 2022 Winter Olympics.
SLU will miss last year’s top scorer Anna Segedi (4 goals-8 assists), who is trying for the China team, and also goalscorer Julia Gosling (7-3), who is trying for the Canadian team.
Also gone is the teams sixth-leading scorer last year Taylor Lum (1-5), who is also trying to make the team from China.
One freshman helping to make up for the lost score is striker Abby Hustler, an 18-year-old six-foot-tall from St. Louis, Prince Edward Island, Canada.
Hustler leads the Saints in scoring with four goals and eight assists through 16 games.
Ive kind of given up on trying to project where freshmen will be, said Saints coach Chris Wells. We had a feeling she would be someone who would be at the top of our team in terms of points. She was able to do that and she gets her chances, works hard and has a lot of fun. The kids love going out and playing with each other and Abby is one of those kids who enjoys it.
She came in and immediately did very good things. She has good puck control. She makes some good plays and she has a good stick. She shoots well with it. I’m really looking forward to seeing how she progresses. She thinks well about the game and works hard to come up with the game. She is very passionate about what she does. She puts a lot of energy into what she does.
Hustler missed last season due to COVID-19, but in her senior year before coming to SLUm, she delivered 35 goals and 28 assists in 48 games for the Ontario Hockey Academy Tardiff midget team.
As a striker, coming out of juniors, I really wanted to focus on my defensive zone, Hustler said. We are all focused on insult in high school and during our young careers. I have the feeling that I work towards (defense) and that it will be fine.
The transition to college went smoothly for Hustler, who got two assists in her second game with the Saints and scored her first goal of her career against Clarkson in her fifth game.
After the first series against Penn State, I really started to settle in and realized the speed and getting used to my teammates, Hustler said. It took a few games but I feel like I’m here now and still improving.
Hustler hasn’t yet had the chance to play with her future teammates trying to make it to the Olympics, but she’s seen their absence as an opportunity for her to contribute even more.
I’m sure we’d love to have our big players back, but for someone like me, it gives me the chance to show everything I need, Hustler said.
NCAA WOMEN’S FIELD EXTENDED
If the season ended today, the Clarkson women’s hockey team, which is 12-2-2, would have missed the NCAA tournament, following the old eight-team field format.
But now, thanks to a decision by the Division I Competition Oversight Committee on Tuesday, The Golden Knights are said to be a bubble team as the field has expanded to 11 teams.
Clarkson is in 10th place in the PairWise ranking, which set the field. Any conference with a minimum of six teams will also have an automatic bid for their tournament winner.
The top five teams will receive a first-round bye in the new format, which now includes Wisconsin, Ohio State, Quinnipiac, Minnesota and Yale.
Three matches in the first round will be played on the field of one of the top four teams, with the winner playing against that team two days later in the quarter-finals.
If the selection committee strictly follows the rankings, which they have not always done in the past, the No. 1 team will compete against the winner of an 8-9 match. The number 4 team plays number 5.
The No. 2 team plays against the winner of a 7-10 game, which at this point would mean Clarkson faces northeast, with the winner playing Ohio State.
The number 3 team plays against the winner of a 6-11 match.
This year, Frozen Four will be held in Penn State from March 18-20.
Sources
