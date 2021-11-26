Raiders vs. Cowboys – Game Recap – November 25, 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas — Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders got the third help they needed from Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown.

Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Raiders ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.

Carlson’s best fifth field goal of his career came after Brown was called up for interference on Zay Jones on third and 18. All four of Brown’s interference penalties came on incomplete third-downs.

The penalties clearly helped, said Carr, whose 373-yard passing included a 56-yard touchdown to DeSean Jackson for the first points. If they didn’t hold, we probably would have hit those plays.

The Raiders had only two third-down conversions in the previous two games and were 3rd out of 13 in this one. But Brown surpassed that totally all by himself.

Just one of those days, Brown said. I feel like I was in position for them all, tried to turn my head. Some of them made me turn my head. Just try to get better.

Both teams had season highs in penalties and yards. Dallas, the NFL leader in penalty yards coming in, had 14 for a franchise record of 166 yards and Las Vegas 14 for 110.

A tenacious appeal to the perpetual Pro Bowl that left Tyron Smith in his first game back after missing three times with an ankle injury negated a Dallas touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys settled for a field goal.

Twenty-eight sentences, I don’t know what you want me to say, said Dallas coach Mike McCarthy. Write what you want. I’m all for it.

The Raiders (6-5) won on Thanksgiving for the first time since 1968. It was their fourth appearance on the holiday since then, with the Cowboys losing the previous two.

It gave me goosebumps, I’m not going to lie, Carr said. When that kick went through, I had a lot of memories as a kid.

Dak Prescott had 209 of his 375 yards in the fourth quarter. To be 32-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz and 2-point conversion to the tight end even pulled the Cowboys (7-4) at 30 with 2:54 left after falling behind almost from the start.

Carlson gave Las Vegas a 33-30 lead with a career 56-yarder with 1:52 left. Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra run after the first Dallas TD, answered with a 45-yarder with 19 seconds left.

Tony Pollard had a 100m kickoff return for Dallas in the third quarter, but was stopped in the 15 to start overtime. The Cowboys went three-and-out after a penalty pushed them back to 7, and the Raiders finished the AFC West’s third win against the NFC East-leading Cowboys in the past four games.

Brown had his back to Jones as Carr threw the pass with Las Vegas at 43. The penalty put the Raiders on the Dallas 24, and the winning kick came after the Cowboys were penalized twice for rushing past scrimmage before the snap.

Carr was 24 of 39 without an interception, and Hunter Renfrow had career highs in catches (eight) and yards (134). Marcus Mariota scored out of the 3 on a shotgun keeper.

The Dallas attack struggled early on without top receivers Amari Cooper (COVID-19 protocols) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) and receding Ezekiel Elliott who sustained a right knee injury. The NFL’s No. 1 offense bounced back to finish with 437 yards, but the Raiders had a season-high 509.

We had some explosive moves and gave up some explosive moves, said interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who left the Cowboys after five seasons to join the Raiders in 2018.

Jackson on his toes successful along the sidelines to open the score and pulled one of the interference penalties against Brown in the end zone to set up Josh Jacobs 1-yard TD.

Sean McKeon had his first career touchdown, a 10-yard catch for the Cowboys’ first runs. Elliott, who was limited to nine carries for 25 yards, had a 1-yard TD.

PAIR EJECTING

Kelvin Joseph of Dallas and Roderic Teamer of the Raiders were sent off after being awarded personal penalties at the end of a Las Vegas punt on first possession of the second half. Field Judge Tom Hill ended up with a minor cut to his chin during the Raiders’ sideline brawl.

It was the second consecutive week that the Cowboys ran into their opponents on a punt. And rookie Joseph ended up having the rest of the game a week off after staying home for personal reasons.

GO LONG

Jackson, who spent the first six of his 14 years with Philadelphia, has six career TD catches against his former NFC East rival. Five of those have completed at least 56 yards, including a 91-yarder with the Eagles in 2010 and an 81-yarder in his second stint with Philadelphia last season.

Injuries

Raiders TE Darren Waller was ruled out after leaving the game twice, first with a back injury and then with a knee problem. …THE Carl Nassib also injured a knee and failed to return, while CB Brandon Facyson was out with a concussion.

NEXT ONE

Raiders: Another NFC East opponent, this time at home against Washington on December 5.

Cowboys: This Thursday in New Orleans. It is the sixth time in eight seasons that Dallas has followed Thanksgiving with another Thursday game.

