The world’s top table tennis stars compete in Singapore for the inaugural 2021 WTT Cup Finals!





By WTT Some of the top players in men’s and women’s singles will compete for the honor of becoming the first-ever WTT Cup Finals champion! WTT has reimagined, energized and redefined these top 10 global sports to meet audience needs, create more contact with fans, and merge sports and entertainment to ultimately produce must-see events. The WTT Cup Finals are the new season closures of the WTT Series, featuring two separate WTT Cup Finals for men’s singles and doubles and women’s singles and doubles. Due to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s WTT Cup Finals Singapore will feature a 16-player combined men’s and women’s event. only draws. Both genders will share equally in the total prize pool of $600,000 (SGD$820,000). * Registrations from 25 Nov 2021 Qualification for the WTT Cup Finals is based on the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Rankings published on November 16, 2021, with no national entry restrictions in place. Singapore, the perfect inaugural host The table tennis community and Singapore share a special bond and we are delighted that the Lion City will be the first-ever host of the WTT Cup Finals, said ITTF Group CEO and WTT Director Steve Dainton. We are grateful for the support from Sport Singapore, who have worked closely with us over the past few weeks to bring this event to life. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with Singapore and continuing to host world-class events there. We are honored to be the host city for the inaugural WTT Cup Finals. Hosting the event in Singapore shows our commitment to bring sport back to safety for everyone. The WTT Cup Finals is an excellent opportunity to revitalize our local table tennis community and inspire more young athletes to participate in the sport, said Lim Teck Yin, CEO of Sport Singapore. We are so excited that the WTT Cup Finals is coming to Singapore. I know that our table tennis fans in Singapore are already looking forward to seeing top players in action. This is Singapore’s first time hosting the WTT Cup Finals and Singapore’s Table Tennis Association (STTA) will lend our support to make the tournament a success, said Ms Ellen Lee, JP, PBM, STTA President. Limited ticket sales to see the best table tennis players Held at the OCBC Arena (Singapore), the WTT Cup Finals Singapore offers local table tennis fans the rare opportunity to soak up the adrenaline-filled atmosphere and watch the world’s best players in action. Until 900 fans are allowed to attend each session in accordance with Safe Management Measures (SMM) and WTT has partnered with ticket agency SISTIC. Ticket sales for the WTT Cup Finals will start from November 26 at 3 p.m. via the SISTIC website, https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/WTT1221, Telephone Hotline (+65 6348 5555), OCBC Arena Box Office and SISTIC Authorized Agents. All participants must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine recognized by the Government of Singapore or undergo a pre-event testing (PET) prior to entry. For match reports and results from the WTT Cup Finals in Singapore, visit https://circle.myactivesg.com/

