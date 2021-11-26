Cummins named Australian test captain for first time in 65 years





Pat Cummins has been confirmed as Australia’s new Test captain for men, replacing Tim Paine after his resignation last week.

Cummins, who previously served as vice-captain, will be replaced by Steve Smith. He is the first specialist fast bowler on the Test side of captain Australia men since Ray Lindwall served the role in one match in 1956. Medium-paced all-rounders Monty Noble and Jack Ryder led the side in the early 1900s. I am honored to take on this role leading up to what will be a massive Ashes summer. I hope I can provide the same leadership that Tim (Paine) has given the group over the years,” said Cummins, the world’s No. 1 bowler in the MRF Tires ICC Test bowling rankings. With Steve and I as captains, some very experienced players in this squad and some great young talent coming through, we are a strong and close group. This is an unexpected privilege for which I am very grateful and very much looking forward to. Smith, whose captaincy term ended inappropriately in 2018, is being supported to take the reins in the absence of Cummins when needed. Pat is an excellent player and leader. He has received enormous respect from his team-mates and from all corners of the game for his attitude and performance both on and off the pitch,” said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley. We are fortunate to have an experienced group of older players who are excellent leaders themselves. I have no doubt that Pat and Steve will be well supported in their respective leadership roles. Smith said: I am delighted to be returning to lead the team and look forward to helping and assisting Pat in any way I can. Pat and I have been playing together for a long time, so we know our respective styles well. We are also good friends, as is the whole group. As a team we want to play good and positive cricket and really enjoy each other’s company. These are exciting times ahead as we focus on the Ashes and beyond. Cummins’ first assignment as Test captain will lead the squad in the Ashes from December 8.

