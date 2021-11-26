Hockey 2021 wrap-up: Midcoast teams have historic seasons

Traditional preseason, conference schedule and hardware are up for grabs again. Those are just a few ways to describe the 2021 high school hockey season. And on the Midcoast, area teams were right in the middle of it.

The field hockey program at Mount Ararat earned No. 2 in Class A North before ending the season in a stunning 1-0 defeat to Oxford Hills in the regional semi-finals. Brunswick had its best season in a decade, hosting a post-season race for the first time in recent history, while Lisbon ran with Cinderella as No. 6 to the Class C South Regional Final. All in all, it was a historic hockey season on the Midcoast.

I think they were all grateful for how this season went,” said Mount Ararat head coach Krista Chase. I wasn’t sure how we would do this season, given the number of starters we lost, but we had a great season.

Moving on, Lisbon raced to the Class C South final before falling to eventual state champion Winthrop. With only one senior on this year’s roster, head coach Julie Petrie was more than happy with what she saw this season.

We’ve shown tremendous growth all season and players stepped up when they needed to, said Petrie. Obviously I was super happy with how we performed in the post season when needed.

The Greyhounds dominated No. 3 NYA in the Class C South quarter-finals before beating the No. 2 Saint Doms in a thrilling seven-round semi-final shootout match.

At Brunswick, the Dragons earned the number 6 seed in the Postseason Class A North, but were upset by number 11 Brewer 3-2 at home in overtime.

Despite the abrupt end, the season was a step in the right direction for the Dragons.

Our motto all year was to believe and those girls certainly did, said Brunswick head coach Carrie Sullivan. The success for our team was rooted in the joy of being there together.

And while playing games was one thing, returning to a traditional schedule was a sense of normalcy for everyone involved.

It was great to return to a normal season, I think normality felt good and was something we all needed, said Morse head coach Kerri Reno, whose team fell to the quarter-finals of Class B South. We have never taken for granted that we have a season.

Added Petrie: It’s still been a tough season with COVID, it seemed like we were always missing people through illness or injury.

The No. 7 shipbuilders topped No. 10 Wells in the qualifying round of the Class B postseason before falling to No. 2 Cape Elizabeth. no. 6 Freeport had a similar fate, topping No. 11 Gray-New Gloucester on the opening round before losing to No. 3 Yarmouth.

But it didn’t matter, and Midcoast’s players thrived throughout the season and were recognized for their efforts. Brunswick’s Brianna Campbell and Kelsey Sullivan were named to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference first team. Kelsey Cassidy, Kiki Densmore and Ava Wolverton were named to the all-rookie team. Mount Ararat allowed Greta to recognize Marchildon, while Morses gave Lily Clifford the same honor. Kyla Havey of Freeport and Haley Tuplin were named to the Mountain Valley Conference conference teams.

The level of talent we saw this season was at a different level from previous seasons, Reno said.

And finally, new champions were crowned. Cheverus defeated powerhouse Skowhegan in the Class A final for the school’s first hockey title. Leavitt completed their unexpected run as No. 5 in Class B South by beating Old Town in the state finals for the Hornets’ first championship since 2012. Class C State Championship.

